Minnesota Top 25: Statewide baseball rankings from Prep Baseball Minnesota

There’s a new team at the top of the Minnesta Top 25, and it didn’t happen by accident. Mounds View is undefeated at 6-0 with a stretch of victories that includes a win over Cretin-Derham Hall to claim the No. 1 spot. It was a complete showing, and it started on the mound with Andrew Gette. The senior righthander and Miami commit continues to look the part, striking out nine over four two-hit innings in that matchup. He’s up to 18 punchouts in 8⅔ innings and has been a tone-setter early.

Farmington keeps stacking wins and remains steady at No. 3. The offense has been consistent and productive, led by senior Grady Renwick, who’s hitting .611 with eight extra-base hits. Through six games, the Tigers have pushed across 43 runs and continue to apply pressure up and down the lineup.

Chaska made the biggest move near the top, jumping into the top five after an unbeaten week that included a statement win over Minnetonka. The depth on the mound stands out, and sophomore Thomas Leeper is an early name to know. He’s 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his first two varsity starts, showing an upper-80s fastball that will bump 90 mph.

Right behind that group, the next tier is starting to settle in. Wayzata, Prior Lake and Shakopee each turned in strong weeks to move into the top 10, giving that group some early separation.

There’s depth building in the middle as well. Mankato West put together a clean week, getting a big offensive boost from sophomore Emmitt Rentas, who went 5-for-6 with two doubles and five RBI. Perham continues to trend upward behind a strong start from sophomore Brody Blume, who’s been impactful on both sides of the ball. Woodbury is another team that forced its way up the board after a 6-1 start, adding to a middle tier that’s getting deeper by the week.

Key matchups this week

Monday, April 20

No. 20 Woodbury vs. No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall, 4:30 p.m.