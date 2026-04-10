University of Minnesota baseball coach Ty McDevitt scooped talented baseball players from across the state by the ladle-full.

A few spit the hook, sure, but there will definitely be a Gophers presence across the high school baseball landscape as seven players from the North Star State are committed to play at Siebert Field after graduation.

Here a look at 25 of the state’s top players for the season that is just getting underway.

Andrew Gette, Mounds View, senior, righthanded pitcher

The All-Minnesota Player of the Year in 2025 is a 6-5 righthanded power arm with a 90-plus fastball and an array of plus-pitches.

College: Miami

Noah Asuma, Cherry, senior, shortstop

A fantastic all-around athlete, Asuma has a clutch gene that often results in big, timely hits. He hit .375 in 2025.