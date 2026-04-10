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2026 high school baseball: 25 pitchers and position players to watch this season

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The University of Minnesota reaped the benefits of a large and deep pool of state baseball talent, landing seven of the top high school players in Minnesota.

Clockwise from top left, Mankato East's Carson Hart, Mounds View's Andrew Gette, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta's Riley Asmus, Chaska's Owen Strey, Cherry's Noah Asuma and Cretin-Derham Hall's Davis Fleming are among the top high school baseball players to watch in Minnesota this season. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

University of Minnesota baseball coach Ty McDevitt scooped talented baseball players from across the state by the ladle-full.

A few spit the hook, sure, but there will definitely be a Gophers presence across the high school baseball landscape as seven players from the North Star State are committed to play at Siebert Field after graduation.

Here a look at 25 of the state’s top players for the season that is just getting underway.

Andrew Gette, Mounds View, senior, righthanded pitcher

The All-Minnesota Player of the Year in 2025 is a 6-5 righthanded power arm with a 90-plus fastball and an array of plus-pitches.

College: Miami

Noah Asuma, Cherry, senior, shortstop

A fantastic all-around athlete, Asuma has a clutch gene that often results in big, timely hits. He hit .375 in 2025.

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College: Minnesota

Ryan Christiansen, Apple Valley, senior, righthanded pitcher

Christiansen is a battler on the hill with a fastball loaded with “here one moment, gone the next” movement.

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College: Minnesota

Hudson Ohm, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior, righthanded pitcher

Ohm brings heat but also dazzles with exceptional breaking pitches that he locates well.

College: Minnesota

Davis Fleming, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior, first base/lefthanded pitcher

He’s the type of player who rolls out of bed ready to hit. Fleming hit .468 with five home runs and a .607 on-base percentage in 2025.

College: Minnesota

Parker Killian, Chaska, senior, righthanded pitcher/outfield

Considered among the top pitchers in Minnesota, Killian throws a fastball routinely over 90 mph.

College: Minnesota

Bennett Skinner, East Ridge, senior, shortstop

Skinner is smooth in the field with exceptional range and a strong arm. He keeps the ball in play at the plate.

College: Minnesota

Ryan Hjellming, Cannon Falls, senior, righthanded pitcher/infield

Hjellming is electric on the mound, with a high-velocity fastball and biting breaking pitches. Baseballs jump off his bat.

College: Minnesota

Chase Bjorgaard, Edina, senior, outfield

A terrific three-sport star — football, hockey and baseball — Bjorgaard considers baseball his best sport. He can put a charge into a ball at the plate.

College: uncommitted

Owen Strey, Chaska, senior, shortstop/righthanded pitcher

Swift in the field and on the basepaths, Strey hit .432 with six home runs and 15 stolen bases while leading off for the Hawks in 2025.

College: Creighton

Riley Asmus, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, senior, shortstop/pitcher

Arguably the top fielder in Minnesota, Asmus can go left or right and come up gunning. He drives the ball to all fields as a hitter.

College: Creighton

Carson Hart, Mankato East, senior, center field

Hart is fleet and able to track down fly balls that normally reach the gaps. He uses his speed well to get on base.

College: Creighton

Jack Drieman, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior, outfield

A combination of speed and power, Drieman runs well enough to put pressure on opposing defenses and is also a threat to leave the yard.

College: Sioux Falls

Connor Finn, Mahtomedi, senior, lefthanded pitcher

Finn is a lanky lefty whose easy delivery masks his state-best 94-mph fastball.

College: Texas Tech

Carson Deibele, Monticello, junior, righthanded pitcher

The Mississippi 8 Conference co-MVP in 2025 emerged in his sophomore year, posting a 7-1 record, a 0.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 51.1 innings.

College: uncommitted

JT Graupmann, Northfield, senior, righthanded pitcher

The Raiders shutdown ace in 2025, Graupmann displays a versatility on the mound, able to throw any of his pitches for strikes at any time.

College: Minnesota State Mankato

Danny Scheller, Andover, senior, center field

Scheller is an elite-level outfielder who makes difficult plays look easy, routinely robbing opposing hitters of extra-base hits. He has better-than-expected power.

College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Ethan Mrnak, Lakeville North, senior, third base/righthanded pitcher

Mrnak commands the strike zone and spots his pitches well. He’s a gap hitter who hits for a high average.

College: Indiana State

Garrett Wheeler, Minnetonka, senior, shortstop/righthanded pitcher

Wheeler anchors the middle of the infield with great anticipation and range. He hit .360 with 31 base hits, a .472 on-base percentage and 19 RBI in 2025.

College: New Mexico State

Ethan Hagman, Farmington, senior, shortstop/righthanded pitcher

The top-of-the-rotation starter throws a good mix of pitches that all have movement.

College: New Mexico State

Jacob Musgjerd, Minnetonka, senior, third base/righthanded pitcher

Strong-armed and sure-handed at the hot corner, Musgjerd is a run-producer at the top of the order with some pop in his bat.

College: Concordia-St. Paul

Patrick Karlen, Two Rivers, senior, catcher/infield

A defensive whiz who makes every position he plays better, he hit .400 with a .604 on-base percentage in 2025.

College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Drew Ellingson, Perham, senior, righthanded pitcher/infield

Ellingson is a big, strong dominating pitcher with a fastball that tops out over 90 mph.

College: Minnesota-Crookston

Brody Geislinger, Delano, senior, righthanded pitcher/shortstop

The Tigers’ No. 1 pitcher was also a captain for Delano’s state tournament hockey team.

College: Iowa Central Community College

Will Gieseke, Red Lake County, senior, shortstop

A top scorer on the Rebels’ state tournament basketball team, Gieseke hit .394 with 26 RBI and 35 runs scored for the 2025 Class 1A champs.

College: uncommitted

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About the Author

Jim Paulsen

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Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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