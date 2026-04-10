Edina badminton is extending longest active win streak in Minnesota

On Wednesday, April 8, the Hornets defeated Eden Prairie 7-0 to improve to 6-0 on the season and extend their winning streak to 50 consecutive matches. The Hornets, who were 22-0 last season, have the second-longest winning streak in state badminton history. St. Paul Johnson, which has won 12 state titles, won 75 consecutive matches from 2016 to 2019.

The Hornets, who began this season with a new coach and a revamped lineup after six seniors graduated from last year’s unbeaten state championship team, have opened their bid for a fourth consecutive title with five consecutive victories.

After Edina won its first state title in badminton in 2023 — becoming the first team outside the St. Paul City Conference to earn a badminton state title since 2001 — the Lake Conference school repeated as state champion in 2024 and 2025.

Since opening the season on March 24 with a 4-3 victory over No. 6 St. Paul Como Park, the Hornets, who are ranked No. 1 in the state badminton poll, have swept five consecutive matches — Wayzata, St. Paul Humboldt, Park Center, Burnsville and Eden Prairie — by 7-0 scores.

“I’m proud of the team for setting a record with this winning streak,” said Edina coach Zoe Chan, who replaced Steve and Margo Henke, who had coached the Hornets for 15 seasons. “It reflects a true collective effort, and everyone deserves recognition for the continued success this season.”

The Hornets have been led by Evelyn Ge, who is ranked No. 8 in the state singles poll, and the doubles team of Daisy Hennington-Hoff and Ella Burke, the top-ranked team in the doubles poll. Edina’s doubles team of Caitlin Ashton and Angela Chen is ranked No. 9 in the doubles poll. Ge and the two doubles teams are each unbeaten.

“I hope we can sustain our competitive spirit, keep building on these wins and defend the championship this year,” Chan said. “Beyond results, the team remains committed to personal growth — developing leadership, teamwork and essential soft skills that will support their future academic and career goals.”

Nominate a team: Want to nominate a varsity team for Taco Bell Team of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com. Winning teams receive free tacos from Taco Bell and Border Foods.