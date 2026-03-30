Week 2: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

Defending and three-time state champion Edina is undefeated, yet the Hornets are not the No. 1 team in the Week 2 rankings.

The Hornets are second behind St. Paul Harding, which is 5-0 to start the season.

St. Paul Johnson, who owns the most state championships in Minnesota, is in third. Eden Prairie and St. Paul Como Park, which beat St. Paul Harding in the third-place match at the 2025 state tournament, round out the top five.

St. Paul Harding’s Gao Zhia Vue was the 2025 singles runner-up and sits atop this season’s singles rankings with a 5-0 record. Amanda Her of St. Paul Johnson is second. St. Paul Como Park’s Niko Solheid and Tsuki Solheid are third and fourth and Isabel Chen of Minnetonka is fifth.

Daisy Hennington-Hoff and Ella Burke of Edina are the top doubles tandem. Alice Verbrugge and Violet Solem Valentine of St. Paul Highland Park are second, Cammie Yang and Aliya Vang of St. Paul Johnson are third, Gray Mo and Cindy Yang of St. Paul Harding are fourth and Lwe Paw and Way Ber Paw of St. Paul Humboldt are fifth.

Note: The 2026 high school badminton season officially started on March 12. Several teams had not yet competed when the Week 1 state rankings were released on March 22. As of March 29, 31 of 32-eligble teams have played are were included in the Week 2 rankings.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. St. Paul Harding (5-0)