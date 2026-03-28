Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Live: Hills-Beaver Creek takes first half lead over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Class 1A state title game

Strib Varsity

Championship Saturday begins with Minnesota’s small schools. Up next: The Class 3A final with Totino-Grace vs. DeLaSalle.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton warms up before playing Hills-Beaver Creek in the MSHSL boys basketball 1A state championship game today at Williams Arena. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller, Cassidy Hettesheimer and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The high school winter sports season official comes to an end today when four schools hoist championship trophies inside Williams Arena, culminating the five-day Minnesota boys basketball state tournament.

The tournament began with 32 schools, grouped into four classifications based on school enrollment grades 9-12. If you missed the first four days of the tournament, here are the live blog replays:

View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A and follow live scores on our boys basketball hub.

Scroll through the updates below to catch up on Saturday’s games:

. . .

Nothing going offensively for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in first half

Class 1A final

The Bulldogs picked the worst time to have their roughest shooting start of the state tournament. They opened today’s Class A final shooting 2-for-16 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range to trail 16-6 with 5:45 remaining in the first half. Hills-Beaver Creek isn’t shooting much better at 5-for-17.

But Gavin Bauer has the only two field goals, including a layup to make it 13-6 at the 9:47 mark, which ended a near eight-minute drought from the field. Gavin Bauer’s teammates have started the game going 0-for-11 from the field.

— Marcus Fuller

Hills-Beaver Creek sets tone with big run to start first half

Class 1A final

Hills-Beaver Creek took already won a nine-man football championship with this same squad. It knows that how you start can set the tone for the rest of the game.

Recent Coverage

The Patriots used an 13-0 run in the first half to make a statement to open today’s Class A basketball championship vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at the Barn.

Riggins Rhenault had seven of his team’s first 11 points, but it was Karson Metzger and Jamin Metzger baskets that made it 13-3 with 10:41 to play in the first half. HBC started shooting only 4-for-13 from the field, but it made 5-for-5 free throws to that point. J-W-P started 1-for-9 from the field.

— Marcus Fuller

J-W-P starts things off with ‘Bauer Power’

Class 1A final

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton fans call brothers Gavin and Daulton Bauer their “Bauer Power” tandem. Makes sense since they’re the leading scorers on the team and combined for 61 points in the Class A quarterfinals this week.

In Saturday’s championship game, Gavin started the game off with a layup and Daulton hit 1-for-2 free throws for a 3-0 start, but that lead didn’t last.

Hills-Beaver Creek responded with a 5-0 run to take the lead on a three-point play from Riggins Rhenault.

— Marcus Fuller

Expect physical, competitive action with Hills-Beaver Creek vs. J-W-P

Class 1A championship

Hills-Beaver Creek boys basketball coach Chad Rauk knew no opponent would be physically tougher than his team, with nearly an entire roster also members of the school’s Nine-Player state championship football team.

The Patriots were known for gridiron greatness, but they also changed the perception that they could be a basketball school as well this year.

Reaching the first state tournament in program history was probably enough to gain respect in hoops, but No. 5 seed Hills-Beaver Creek made it to today’s Class 1A championship against No. 3 seed Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Williams Arena.

If Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s going to keep Hills-Beaver Creek from doubling up on state titles Saturday, it will need another stellar effort from Daulton and Gavin Bauer, who also play football.

Continue reading: The Patriots, who won the 9-Player football title in the fall, are led by two-sport standouts … but so is Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Comment

About the Authors

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Basketball

Day 4 results: Goodhue, Minnehaha Academy win 2A semifinals; Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Hills-Beaver Creek advance in 1A.

Boys Basketball

Top seed Goodhue faces traditional power Minnehaha Academy for Class 2A state title

Strib Varsity

Comments