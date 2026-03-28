Live: Hills-Beaver Creek takes first half lead over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Class 1A state title game

Live: Hills-Beaver Creek takes first half lead over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Class 1A state title gameStrib Varsity
Championship Saturday begins with Minnesota’s small schools. Up next: The Class 3A final with Totino-Grace vs. DeLaSalle.
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Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Cassidy Hettesheimer
Sports reporter
Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.See More
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
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