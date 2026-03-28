Live: Hills-Beaver Creek takes first half lead over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Class 1A state title game

The high school winter sports season official comes to an end today when four schools hoist championship trophies inside Williams Arena, culminating the five-day Minnesota boys basketball state tournament.

The tournament began with 32 schools, grouped into four classifications based on school enrollment grades 9-12. If you missed the first four days of the tournament, here are the live blog replays:

View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A and follow live scores on our boys basketball hub.

Scroll through the updates below to catch up on Saturday’s games:

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Nothing going offensively for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in first half

Class 1A final

The Bulldogs picked the worst time to have their roughest shooting start of the state tournament. They opened today’s Class A final shooting 2-for-16 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range to trail 16-6 with 5:45 remaining in the first half. Hills-Beaver Creek isn’t shooting much better at 5-for-17.

But Gavin Bauer has the only two field goals, including a layup to make it 13-6 at the 9:47 mark, which ended a near eight-minute drought from the field. Gavin Bauer’s teammates have started the game going 0-for-11 from the field.

— Marcus Fuller