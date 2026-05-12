Minnesota Top 25: Statewide baseball rankings from Prep Baseball Minnesota

Farmington has moved past surviving a loaded schedule. The Tigers are controlling it. At 19-1, they are the current standard in the state, winning with depth, pressure, and an ability to keep answering every challenge that comes their way.

Outfielder Ty Beck has been scorching hot in May, hitting .500 with a .625 on-base percentage, a .917 slugging percentage, six extra-base hits, and 16 RBI over nine games. Farmington’s pitching staff, meanwhile, carries a 1.19 ERA with 150 strikeouts across 129 innings. There is not much weakness showing up with this group at the moment.

Stillwater made one of the biggest jumps in the rankings this week, climbing from No. 12 to No. 6 after a 5-0 stretch that included victories over ranked opponents in Minnetonka and Woodbury. The Ponies continue to trend in the right direction at the right time.

Perham is another newcomer to the top 10. The Yellowjackets, a Class 2A program, have overwhelmed opponents all spring, with eight of their 12 wins coming via run rule. Against Anoka, a Class 4A program, Perham won 14-12, reinforcing its rise in the rankings. Gavin Griffin has been a major catalyst, batting .605 with a .654 on-base percentage, a .816 slugging percentage, and 23 runs scored.

Three new teams enter the rankings this week: Sartell, Marshall, and St. Cloud Cathedral. Cathedral arrives unbeaten at 13-0, led on the mound by sophomore Jake Murphy, who is 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA and a 35-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 27 innings.

Key matchups this week

Tuesday, May 12: No. 19 Wayzata vs. No. 12 Edina, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13: No. 21 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 7 Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 15: No. 13 Minnetonka vs. No. 19 Wayzata, 6:30 p.m.