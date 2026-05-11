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Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour: Teams bring heat to Baseball Day Minnesota

Hopkins’ Dylan Lindstrom produced the best showing of Baseball Day, while Chanhassen had homers from three different athletes.

Baseball Day Minnesota in Delano was the second stop of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour. (Chris Carr/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Doerrer

Strictly Minnesota, for Strib Varsity

There is nothing quite like the feeling of being outdoors when the weather is starting to get nice and watching some baseball.

On Saturday, Baseball Day Minnesota provided that experience with four high-energy high school games at the beautiful Delano Municipal Park, the second stop of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour.

Coming into the day, many people had two names highlighted as players to watch: the No. 1-ranked junior in Minnesota, Tyson Moore of Buffalo, and the No. 1-ranked senior in Minnesota, Texas Tech commit Connor Finn of Mahtomedi.

Finn is most known for his pitching, but he was not on the mound Saturday because of his in-season schedule.

He did bat fourth in the lineup for the reigning Class 3A state champion Zephyrs, though, and had an RBI single in their 10-3 victory over Delano. (Watch the full replay of the game here.)

Moore did not have his best outing at the plate against Hopkins in the first game of the day, but he did make some plays behind the plate and reached base twice with a walk and a hit by pitch.

The star of the day came from Buffalo’s opponent, Hopkins.

Junior Dylan Lindstrom hit two home runs to help the Royals beat Buffalo 9-4. (Watch the full replay of the game here.)

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The Chanhassen offense also put on a show in the Storm’s 8-2 victory against Orono. (Watch the full replay of the game here.)

They finished with home runs from Will Maschka, Bennett Musolf and Cole Kambeitz.

Overall, it was a fun day in Delano with good weather, high energy and plenty of home run power.

Related Coverage

Check out our video recap of the day for more insight into our full experience at Baseball Day Minnesota:

Strictly x Strib Varsity

The story and video here are part of a partnership between Strictly Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity brand. Learn more about this partnership here.

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Joe Doerrer

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