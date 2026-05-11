Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour: Teams bring heat to Baseball Day Minnesota

There is nothing quite like the feeling of being outdoors when the weather is starting to get nice and watching some baseball.

On Saturday, Baseball Day Minnesota provided that experience with four high-energy high school games at the beautiful Delano Municipal Park, the second stop of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour.

Coming into the day, many people had two names highlighted as players to watch: the No. 1-ranked junior in Minnesota, Tyson Moore of Buffalo, and the No. 1-ranked senior in Minnesota, Texas Tech commit Connor Finn of Mahtomedi.

Finn is most known for his pitching, but he was not on the mound Saturday because of his in-season schedule.

He did bat fourth in the lineup for the reigning Class 3A state champion Zephyrs, though, and had an RBI single in their 10-3 victory over Delano. (Watch the full replay of the game here.)

Moore did not have his best outing at the plate against Hopkins in the first game of the day, but he did make some plays behind the plate and reached base twice with a walk and a hit by pitch.

The star of the day came from Buffalo’s opponent, Hopkins.

Junior Dylan Lindstrom hit two home runs to help the Royals beat Buffalo 9-4. (Watch the full replay of the game here.)