Minnesota has been the top producer of NCAA men’s hockey talent for years. Now Canadians are flooding college rosters.

For many high schoolers across Minnesota, spring brings the promise of college announcements and dorm room packing lists. But for the state’s population of boys hockey players, joining a college roster anytime soon is an increasingly far off dream.

In Nov. 2024, the NCAA announced major junior hockey players competing in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) — an umbrella term for the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League — would be eligible to play Division I men’s college hockey in the U.S. starting Aug. 1, 2025.

Formerly considered professionals ineligible for amateur hockey, a wave of CHL players flooded college rosters and created what Warroad head coach Jay Hardwick described as a “bottleneck” in the path from high school and junior hockey to D-I programs in just one year.

“There are only so many teams and so many spots in D-I,” Hardwick said.

The number of U.S. hockey players on D-I rosters plummeted by 147 between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. Meanwhile, Canadian players in D-I hockey increased by 97.





After CHL players’ first season in college hockey and with competition for limited D-I roster spots rising, high school coaches across the state are beginning to untangle what the future holds for their players and for Minnesota, the nation’s top producer of D-I hockey talent — in the 2024-25 NCAA men’s hockey season, there were a record 249 Minnesotans on D-I rosters across the nation’s 63 D-I programs.

Some coaches are seeing a clear trend of fewer Minnesotans who are D-I commits and are concerned what it will mean for college hockey hopefuls who no longer have a guaranteed roster spot.

Since the NCAA announced the eligibility change, 297 players across the WHL, OHL and QMJHL committed to D-I college hockey programs, making up 38% of all D-I commitments as of April 9, 2026, according to College Hockey Inc.’s commitment tracker.