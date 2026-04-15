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Minneapolis, St. Paul area senior girls receive Athena Award

2026 winners include: Chanhassen’s Bella Naples, Edina’s Kathryn Ewers, NyahSymone Britt from Hopkins and Centennial’s Elena Hoecke.

Among this year’s winners are, clockwise: Apple Valley's Cassandra Gonzales, Wayzata's Maddie Gullickson and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Here are the Athena Award winners for schools in the Twin Cities. Athena Awards go to high school senior girls for their athletic achievements; each school chooses one. Each athlete’s sport is in parentheses, followed by their college choice, if decided.

Winners from the St. Paul area will be honored Wednesday, April 15 at a banquet in St. Paul’s RiverCentre. Minneapolis-area winners will be honored Friday, May 1 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center.

Minneapolis Area

ANDOVER

• Avah Shaw (basketball, competition cheer, track and field, volleyball): Winona State

ANOKA

• Jordyn Jones (softball): Minnesota

ARMSTRONG

• Sarahya College (track and field, volleyball): Holy Cross

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BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S

• Eleanor Porisch (basketball, softball, volleyball): Augustana

BLAINE

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• Addison Stadden (soccer, swimming, track and field): North Dakota

BLAKE

• Janie McGawn (hockey, lacrosse): Dartmouth

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON

• Avery Rich (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Bates

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY

• Allison Sheehan (basketball, flag football, softball, volleyball): Wis.-Green Bay

BRECK

• Louisa McGarry (Nordic skiing, soccer, track and field): Yale

BURNSVILLE

• Carley LaMotte (cross-country, softball, track and field): Minnesota

CHAMPLIN PARK

• Sydney Burnevik (hockey, softball): Assumption

CHANHASSEN

• Bella Naples (basketball, soccer, track and field): Minnesota

Bella Naples, Chanhassen (Provided Photo)

CHASKA

• Noella Ross (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Iowa

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

• Danchau Le (tennis, track and field): undecided

COON RAPIDS

• Kalista Barker (cheer, gymnastics, track and field): undecided

COOPER

• Folake Olusesi (tennis, track and field, wrestling): undecided

DELASALLE

• Rayna Stecklein (cross-country, golf, hockey): Notre Dame

EDEN PRAIRIE

• Finley Lane (gymnastics, track and field, volleyball): Iowa State

EDINA

• Kathryn Ewers (hockey, lacrosse, tennis): Texas

Edina forwards Charlotte Theirl (18) and Kathryn Ewers (9) celebrate defeating Benilde-St. Margaret's 1-0 in the Class 2A Section 6 girls hockey championship. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ELK RIVER

• Joanna Talso (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Northwestern (St. Paul)

FRIDLEY

• Addison Aleshire (basketball, football, soccer, track and field): undecided

HOLY ANGELS

• Addy Judson (soccer, track and field): Mississippi

HOPKINS

• NyahSymone Britt (gymnastics): undecided

NyahSymone Britt, Hopkins gymnastics

JORDAN

• Olivia Fynboh (basketball, cross-country, track and field): Arizona

MAPLE GROVE

• April Watson (cross-country, hockey, track and field): North Dakota State

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN

• Faith Lamah (soccer, swimming, track and field): Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS CAMDEN

• Kamaria Jordan (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Hamline

MINNEAPOLIS EDISON

• Reymie Keenan (track and field, volleyball, wrestling): Undecided

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH

• Talylah Johnson (basketball, cheer, flag football, track and field, volleyball): St. Thomas

MINNEAPOLIS ROOSEVELT

• Brooklyn Erickson (softball, track and field, volleyball): Bethany Lutheran

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH

• Maggie Osgood (basketball, soccer, track and field): MSU Moorhead

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST

• Annika Midness (cross-country, lacrosse, track and field): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN

• Parker Stob (diving, gymnastics): Colorado State

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

• Sinae Hill (basketball): Tennessee

MINNETONKA

• Selena Wu (golf): undecided

ORONO

• Mya Moore (basketball, soccer, track and field): Creighton

Orono senior guard Mya Moore dribbles during a game at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

OSSEO

• Nora Arneson (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): Wis.-River Falls

PARK CENTER

• Claire Nelson (gymnastics, track and field, volleyball): St. Cloud State

PRIOR LAKE

• Keeley Mohling (cross-country, lacrosse, track and field): Butler

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY

• Maddyn Greenway (basketball, soccer, track and field): Kentucky

RICHFIELD

• Maddie Friel (swimming): undecided

ROCKFORD

• Lillyan Bury (softball, volleyball): South Dakota State

ROGERS

• Ashlyn O’Malley (soccer): Southern Utah

SHAKOPEE

• Samantha Carr (track and field): North Dakota

SPRING LAKE PARK

• Brooke Goerish (basketball, golf, soccer, tennis): Colorado

ST. ANTHONY

• Rebecca Nelson (basketball, cross-country, track and field): Bethel

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE

• Emma Kvant (soccer, track and field): Kansas

ST. FRANCIS

• Sydney Borchert (softball): Winona State

ST. LOUIS PARK

• Amelia Beach (flag football, lacrosse, soccer, track and field): undecided

TOTINO-GRACE

• Maria Morrison (dance, track and field): Notre Dame

WACONIA

• Audrey Brown (basketball, track and field, volleyball): undecided

WATERTOWN-MAYER

• Ellie Lommel (basketball, soccer, track and field): MSU Moorhead

WAYZATA

• Maddie Gullickson (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): North Carolina State

WESTONKA

• Erica Johnson (diving, gymnastics track and field): St. Cloud State

ZIMMERMAN

• Madison Fisher (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): St. Scholastica

St. Paul Area

APPLE VALLEY

• Cassandra Marie Gonzales (wrestling): undecided

CENTENNIAL

• Elena Hoecke (volleyball): Minnesota

Elena Hoecke was named the Strib Varsity 2025 All-Minnesota Girls Volleyball Player of the Year (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

CHATFIELD

• Amaya Harmening (basketball, trap shooting, volleyball): undecided

CHISAGO LAKES

• Kayla Larsen (basketball, softball, volleyball): St. Mary’s

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

• Sage Gilbert (basketball, softball): Bethel

EAGAN

• Lauren Boerger (basketball, cross-country, softball, track and field): Iowa

EAST RIDGE

• Aliyah Kleven (golf, volleyball): St. Olaf

EASTVIEW

• Ava Wood (dance, softball, track and field): Minnesota

FARMINGTON

• Lila Johannsen (basketball, softball, volleyball): Wisconsin

FOREST LAKE

• Alexis Fahey (track and field, wrestling): Notre Dame

Forest Lake’s Alexis Fahey competes in discus during the 2025 Class 3A track and field championships. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

GENTRY ACADEMY

• Samantha Hohn (basketball, lacrosse, tennis): Clemson

HASTINGS

• Elliana Magnus (basketball, soccer, track and field): South Dakota

HILL-MURRAY

• Taylor Voigt (Alpine skiing, tennis): St. Thomas

Taylor Voigt. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

IRONDALE

• Azelle Besemann (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): St. Benedict

LAKEVILLE NORTH

• Hayden Jansky (cross-country, hockey, track and field): Butler

LAKEVILLE SOUTH

• Eva Welsch (tennis, track and field): Duke

MAHTOMEDI

• Harlow Berger (football, soccer, track and field): North Dakota State

MATH & SCIENCE

• Sylvia Brodd (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

MOUNDS VIEW

• Ellie Bina (swimming): Notre Dame

NORTH BRANCH

• Brooke Giese (gymnastics, track and field, volleyball): undecided

NORTH ST. PAUL

• Anna Mishler (basketball, softball, tennis): undecided

NORTHFIELD

• Caley Graber (cross-country, wrestling): McKendree

Northfiled wrestler Caley Graber (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

NOVA CLASSICAL

• Maria Odegard (soccer, track and field): undecided

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE

• Ashley Davis (gymnastics): undecided

RANDOLPH

• Allie Gillette (basketball, softball): North Iowa Area C.C.

RED WING

• Izzy Guetzlaff (basketball, golf, softball, volleyball): Northern State

ROSEMOUNT

• Sarah Labarere (soccer, track and field): undecided

ROSEVILLE

• Jayda Wilson (track and field, volleyball): Minnesota

SIMLEY

• Josie Johnson (lacrosse, Nordic skiing, soccer): MSU Mankato

SOUTH ST. PAUL

• Sarah Willy (soccer, track and field): Wis.-La Crosse

ST. AGNES

• Angela Proper (soccer, softball, weight lifting): U. of Mary

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

• Maren Overgaard (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

ST. PAUL CENTRAL

• Vita Hochuli (basketball, gymnastics, soccer, track and field): Virginia State

ST. PAUL COMO PARK

• Robin Engman-Phiri (basketball, golf, soccer): undecided

ST. PAUL HARDING

• Charlize-McCharisma Laban (cross-country, track and field, wrestling): undecided

ST. PAUL HIGHLAND PARK

• Ingrid Haaland (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT

• Hae Tha Paw (soccer, track and field): Dakota County C.C.

ST. PAUL JOHNSON

• Allyson Vue (soccer, track and field): Northern Iowa

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON

• Charlotte Ceree Brown (basketball, track and field, volleyball): college

STILLWATER

• Rylee Lawrence (soccer): North Dakota

Stillwater’s Rylee Lawrence (6), celebrates with teammate Alayna Muth (10) during the first half of the 2025 Class 3A girls soccer tournament. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

TARTAN

• Anna Wilke (flag football, track and field, volleyball): undecided

TRINITY

• Rebekah Willard (cross-country, track and field): St. Thomas

TWO RIVERS

• Charlotte Chandler (dance, cross-country, track and field): Louisiana State

VISITATION

• Abigail Hemauer (hockey, softball): undecided

WHITE BEAR LAKE

• Josie Guidinger (Alpine skiing, tennis): undecided

WOODBURY

• Briella Huebsch (hockey, soccer, track and field): North Dakota

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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