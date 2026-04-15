Minneapolis, St. Paul area senior girls receive Athena Award

Here are the Athena Award winners for schools in the Twin Cities. Athena Awards go to high school senior girls for their athletic achievements; each school chooses one. Each athlete’s sport is in parentheses, followed by their college choice, if decided.

Winners from the St. Paul area will be honored Wednesday, April 15 at a banquet in St. Paul’s RiverCentre. Minneapolis-area winners will be honored Friday, May 1 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center.

Minneapolis Area

ANDOVER

• Avah Shaw (basketball, competition cheer, track and field, volleyball): Winona State

ANOKA

• Jordyn Jones (softball): Minnesota

ARMSTRONG

• Sarahya College (track and field, volleyball): Holy Cross