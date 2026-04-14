Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven high achievers from seven days

Ryan Hjellming

Cannon Falls • baseball

Hjellming, a senior committed to the Gophers, dominated his first four games, batting 7-for-12 with a triple and two home runs. Throw in five walks and his on-base percentage was .706.

As a pitcher, Hjellming allowed zero earned runs and had 11 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

“He has become a crucial leader for us, as he encourages and mentors the guys who have not had as much experience as he has,” Cannon Falls coach Bucky Lindow said.

Karianne Drury

Forest Lake • Softball

With a 6-0 record, the Rangers have compiled some impressive numbers, led by Drury, a senior catcher who has committed to Wisconsin. She entered Saturday, April 11, batting .900, and coach Sean Hall said the only out she’d made came on a screaming liner.

By day’s end, after wins over Andover, New Prague and Rice Lake (Wis.), Drury was at .850 (17-for-20), including five doubles, one triple and two home runs.

One day earlier, in a 13-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall, Drury went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and a walk.