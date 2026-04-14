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Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven high achievers from seven days

Ryan Hjellming, Karianne Drury, Mary Amusan, RJ Madison, Timmy Webber Jr., Julius Schneider and Amanda Her each recorded notable feats in competition.

Clockwise from top left: RJ Madison, Mounds View; Ryan Hjellming, Cannon Falls; Karianne Drury, Forest Lake; Amanda Her, St. Paul Johnson; Timmy Webber Jr., Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted; Mary Amusan, Rochester Century; Julius Schneider, Maple River. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Ryan Hjellming

Cannon Falls • baseball

Hjellming, a senior committed to the Gophers, dominated his first four games, batting 7-for-12 with a triple and two home runs. Throw in five walks and his on-base percentage was .706.

As a pitcher, Hjellming allowed zero earned runs and had 11 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

“He has become a crucial leader for us, as he encourages and mentors the guys who have not had as much experience as he has,” Cannon Falls coach Bucky Lindow said.

Karianne Drury

Forest Lake • Softball

With a 6-0 record, the Rangers have compiled some impressive numbers, led by Drury, a senior catcher who has committed to Wisconsin. She entered Saturday, April 11, batting .900, and coach Sean Hall said the only out she’d made came on a screaming liner.

By day’s end, after wins over Andover, New Prague and Rice Lake (Wis.), Drury was at .850 (17-for-20), including five doubles, one triple and two home runs.

One day earlier, in a 13-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall, Drury went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and a walk.

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“She’s hitting the ball in the gaps,” Hall said. “Statistically, she’s had a great start to the season.”

Mary Amusan

Rochester Century • Girls track and field

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After finishing second at state in the shot put last year, Amusan continues to work for more. The Griak Invite on March 28 was a chance to “shake off the rust,” her coach, Kris Allen said.

But the highly competitive Musan used the meet to break her own school record with a throw of 42 feet, 3¼ inches.

“Mary hasn’t committed to a [college] yet, but she has had quite a bit of interest from schools all over the country,” Allen said of Amusan, a junior who also plays varsity volleyball.

RJ Madison

Mounds View • Baseball

The senior left fielder had a season opener to remember April 8 against Stillwater. The game was a battle between two pitchers headed to Division I – Mounds View’s Sullivan Conlin (Creighton) and Stillwater’s Andrew Gette (Miami, Fla.).

Madison went 4-for-5 with two stolen bases and scored the winning run in the ninth inning on a hit from Cooper Caligiuri. Madison, who also plays football, has yet to pick his college.

“[Madison’s] speed is an absolute weapon,” Mounds View coach Nik Anderson said. “And coupled with 100 percent effort all the time, he’s a cornerstone for the 2026 Mustangs.”

Timmy Webber Jr.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted • Boys track and field

Webber was a starter on the football and basketball teams and is committed to Wisconsin-Stout for track and field.

Webber won all four of his events — the 100, 200, high jump and long jump — in an April 10 meet at Rockford. He’d already set a new school record in the high jump (6 feet, 6 inches) at the Mankato Showcase on March 28.

“He has been crushing it in practice and has really stepped up as a great leader for our team,” his coach, Andy Hertwig, said. “Timmy has some very big goals for the 2026 season, but he has positioned himself very well to have a fantastic season.”

Julius Schneider

Maple River • Boys track and field

Schneider, best known as a pole vaulter, finished fourth in Class 1A in that event in 2025. As a senior, he already has raised his own school record in the pole vault to 14 feet, 6 inches.

But what’s most impressive is Schneider’s versatility. The Northern State commit excels in the 110-meter hurdles, triple jump, high jump and the 4x200 relay. Besides track, he competes in football, alpine skiing and cross-country.

“Julius has a desire to try every event in track and field and finds joy in each and every event he tries,” his coach, Karl Reuter, said.

Amanda Her

St. Paul Johnson • Badminton

St. Paul Johnson and St. Paul Harding are Minnesota badminton juggernauts, and Her has a rival in singles play — Harding’s Gao Zhia Vue.

Vue won the first matchup earlier this season and was rated No. 1, but on April 2, Her defeated Vue to take over the top spot. Those two could face each other again in the St. Paul City tournament or at state.

“Amanda comes to practice every day with a strong desire to challenge herself and continuously improve,” Johnson badminton coach Nuhchi Chah said of Her, who will study elementary education at the University of Minnesota. “As team captain, she prioritizes team bonding and consistently encourages her teammates to work hard while still having fun.”

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

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About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

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