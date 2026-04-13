Maddyn Greenway is named Miss Basketball; Christian Wiggins earns Bob McDonald Award

On Friday, April 10, the Providence Academy senior guard was named Minnesota’s Miss Basketball, cementing a legacy already solidified as legendary ( Watch: Inside Maddyn Greenway’s historic senior season ).

Maddyn Greenway ended what is arguably the most accomplished career in Minnesota girls basketball history with the state’s top individual honor.

On Saturday, April 11, the 5-8 Kentucky recruit represented Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit, finishing with 11 points and four steals in a 104-77 win against the World Team. Having already played in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 31, the final high school event of Greenway’s career will be April 17 in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Meanwhile, Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins was given the Bob McDonald Award for the 2025-26 season on Sunday, April 12. The award goes to the top senior in boys basketball by the state coaches association.

Wiggins, the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball, averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Trojans, who won the consolation championship in the Class 4A state tournament.

McDonald, a coaching icon from Chisolm, formerly held the state record for boys basketball coaching victories with 1,012 during 59 seasons.