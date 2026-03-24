2026 All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Christian Wiggins of Wayzata

“That’s what fueled me to continue to get better,” said Wiggins, who was 7 years old when his father, De’Mon, moved their family to Minnesota from North Carolina for his job at Golden Valley-based Pentair.
Wiggins’ mother, Tee, competed in track and field at Oral Roberts. His older sister, Destiny, graduated from Maranatha Christian Academy and plays volleyball at Tennessee Chattanooga. He has a cousin on the Purdue women’s basketball team and another who played on the national championship Indiana football team.
“He started to see the possibilities,” De’Mon Wiggins said, “and understand the work it takes to get there.”
Trust your teammate
Wiggins and Anderson have been friends and teammates since middle school. That relationship grew once they both transferred to Wayzata and teamed up on D1 Minnesota’s AAU program.
Their bond rises above jockeying over who gets to be the leader or take the last shot or be considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, which is now Anderson over Wiggins in most rankings.
Anderson, a Gophers recruit, leads Wayzata in scoring with 23 points per game. He’s also a huge fan of Wiggins, who averages 21 points. The Trojans’ explosive off guard can get hot from beyond the arc, finish alley-oops above the rim and be a lockdown defender vs. the opponent’s top offensive player.
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