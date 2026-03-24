2026 All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Christian Wiggins of Wayzata

There is something about playing rival Hopkins that brings the best out of Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins.

Wayzata vs. Hopkins attracts the biggest crowds and the best atmosphere. The bigger the game, the bigger the shots. And that’s when Wiggins is ready to deliver.

“I just embrace the moment,” he said. “It’s the most fun games for me, personally.”

One of the most memorable big shots for Wiggins came during his 33-point game in a home victory over Hopkins on Jan. 23. It was an exclamation point in the form of a step-back dagger three-pointer over 6-foot-9 Royals shot-blocker Ahmed Nur with 10 seconds to play.

For that big shot and many others, the 6-5 Wiggins has done more than enough to earn Strib Varsity’s 2026 All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“He has a steadiness about him and works really, really hard,” Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said. “He’s a gym rat. He shoots at lunch. He shoots before school. The things he does don’t happen by accident.”

If Wiggins had to pick a favorite clutch play of his career so far, no surprise, it would be one against Hopkins.

But it’s not that most recent one.