Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota boys basketball team

With the boys basketball state tournament starting Tuesday at Target Center and Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus, let’s introduce you to the top players in Minnesota for the 2025-26 season.

Strib Varsity chose the top 25 players for its All-Minnesota team, with selections based on individual success and input from coaches from various conferences and classes. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Nolen Anderson

Wayzata, 6-8 senior forward

Anderson is the leading scorer on the defending Class 4A champion Trojans with more than 23 points per game. The No. 1-rated prospect in the state’s 2026 class has the potential to be an impact freshman for the Gophers next season. College: Minnesota

Baboucarr Ann

Maple Grove, 6-5 junior guard

Ann is the best guard in the 2027 class in the state and the only non-senior with a scholarship offer from Gophers coach Niko Medved. He averages 19 points per game and is one of the state’s top on-ball defenders. College: undecided

Dre Collins

Richfield, 6-4 junior guard

Collins opened the season with seven consecutive games with 22 points or more to set the tone for one of the top teams in Class 3A. He leads the Spartans with 18.4 points per game. College: undecided