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Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota boys basketball team

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Strib Varsity selected the state’s top 25 boys basketball players from the 2025-26 season across all four classifications based on individual success and input from coaches from various conferences and classes.

From left to right, Maple Grove junior guard Baboucarr Ann, Wayzata senior guard Christian Wiggins and Cretin-Derham Hall junior forward Ty Schlagel are three of the 25 players on Strib Varsity's 2026 All-Minnesota boys basketball team.
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With the boys basketball state tournament starting Tuesday at Target Center and Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus, let’s introduce you to the top players in Minnesota for the 2025-26 season.

Strib Varsity chose the top 25 players for its All-Minnesota team, with selections based on individual success and input from coaches from various conferences and classes. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Nolen Anderson

Wayzata, 6-8 senior forward

Anderson is the leading scorer on the defending Class 4A champion Trojans with more than 23 points per game. The No. 1-rated prospect in the state’s 2026 class has the potential to be an impact freshman for the Gophers next season. College: Minnesota

Baboucarr Ann

Maple Grove, 6-5 junior guard

Ann is the best guard in the 2027 class in the state and the only non-senior with a scholarship offer from Gophers coach Niko Medved. He averages 19 points per game and is one of the state’s top on-ball defenders. College: undecided

Dre Collins

Richfield, 6-4 junior guard

Collins opened the season with seven consecutive games with 22 points or more to set the tone for one of the top teams in Class 3A. He leads the Spartans with 18.4 points per game. College: undecided

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Tyler Forrest

Chaska, 6-3 junior guard

Forrest made a big jump in leadership and production to average 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He guards the best player on the opposing team. College: undecided

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Dothan Ijadimbola

Totino-Grace, 6-6 senior guard

Ijadimbola was a starter on Totino-Grace’s 2024 state title team as a sophomore. He has been one of the Eagles’ best players since then and averaged 18 points during the regular season. College: Drake

Clockwise from top left: Baboucarr Ann, Maple Grove; Dre Collins, Richfield; Tyler Forrest, Chaska; Nolen Anderson, Wayzata; and Dothan Ijadimbola, Totino-Grace. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Max Iversen

Maple Grove, 6-3 senior guard

The Delano transfer was a big-game performer with 25-plus points four times in six games during a late-season stretch, including 30 points in a second win vs. rival Wayzata. College: North Dakota State

Ryan Kreager

Faribault, 6-10 senior center

Arguably the state’s top center, Kreager averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds and nearly five blocks as a senior. He finished his career with school records of 881 rebounds and 406 blocks. College: Loyola Chicago

Ethan Martin

Belle Plaine, 6-5 senior forward

Martin averaged 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists. He had multiple 40-point games, including 44 in the Big South championship win vs. Jackson County Central. College: Wisconsin-River Falls

Kale Misegades

Henning, 6-3 senior guard

Misegades, who led Henning to a 30-0 record going into the state tournament, was arguably the best player in greater Minnesota. He averaged 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the regular season. College: Southwest Minnesota State

JoJo Mitchell

Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-3 senior guard

Mitchell helped to lead the Raiders to the Class 4A title game last season. He returned to become CDH’s all-time leading scorer with 2,143 career points while averaging 20.7 points this season. College: St. Thomas

Clockwise from top left: Kale Misegades, Henning; Ethan Martin, Belle Plaine; Ryan Kreager, Faribault; Max Iversen, Maple Grove; and JoJo Mitchell, Cretin-Derham Hall. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jayden Moore

Hopkins, 6-0 senior guard

Moore finished his career as the state’s all-time leader in assists. He also became Hopkins’ career scoring and rebounding leader while winning more than 100 games in five seasons. College: North Dakota

Ahmed Nur

Hopkins, 6-9 junior forward

Nur is the highest-rated prospect in Minnesota regardless of class as a top 50 player in the Class of 2027 nationally. He averaged 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the regular season and oozes potential. College: undecided

Kayden Oakland

Northfield, 6-4 senior forward

Oakland averages 21 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals. He also defends the opponent’s top player and led the Raiders to their first state tournament since 1932. College: South Dakota State (football)

Pierce Petersohn

Triton, 6-5 senior forward

One of the state’s top athletes, Petersohn also excels in football and as a high jumper in track and field. He was one of the most dominant Class 2A players while averaging 33 points and 15 rebounds. College: Virginia Tech (football)

Luke Roschen

Goodhue, 6-3 senior guard

Roschen helped Goodhue reach the Prep Bowl as a quarterback, but he also became a 2,000-point career scorer to set the school record in basketball. He averaged 23 points, four assists, six rebounds and four steals in the regular season. College: Southwest Minnesota State

Clockwise from top left: Jayden Moore, Hopkins; Luke Roschen, Goodhue; Kayden Oakland, Northfield; Ahmed Nur, Hopkins; and Pierce Petersohn, Triton. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Deron Russell

Waseca, 6-1 senior guard

Russell is one of the only players in Minnesota who had recruiting attention in Division I basketball and football. He averaged 30 points during the regular season and enters the state tournament with five 40-point games and a 50-point performance. College: North Dakota State (football)

Ty Schlagel

Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-7 junior forward

One of the state’s top junior prospects, Schlagel can score from inside and outside. He led the Raiders in scoring as a sophomore and averaged 19.3 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds this season. College: Nebraska

Cedric Tomes

East Ridge, 6-1 senior guard

A top-five scorer in the state with multiple 40-point games, Tomes became the Raptors’ all-time scoring leader with 2,000-plus points. He was Medved’s first local high school recruit with the Gophers. College: Minnesota

Jaeden Udean

DeLaSalle, 6-2 junior guard

A fearless scorer and long-range shooter, Udean led the Islanders with 15 points per game in the regular season, which included averaging 20 points in DeLaSalle’s biggest games. College: undecided

Hunter Vinkemeier

Le Sueur-Henderson, 6-10 junior center

Vinkemeier added strength and 20 pounds of muscle to become more of an inside force. He put up video game numbers this season, averaging more than 30 points and 20 rebounds. College: undecided

Clockwise from top left: Cedric Tomes, East Ridge; Hunter Vinkemeier, Le Sueur-Henderson; Ty Schlagel, Cretin-Derham Hall; Deron Russell, Waseca; and Jaeden Udean, DeLaSalle. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Christian Wiggins

Wayzata, 6-5 senior guard

The All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back state championship games as a sophomore and junior, including the Class 4A title last year. Wiggins takes the biggest shots and is the best defender for Wayzata. He averages over 21 points, highlighted by 45 vs. Buffalo. College: Iowa State

Kevin Wilson Jr.

Tartan, 6-2 sophomore guard

The top guard in the 2028 class led his team in scoring with 23 points per game in the regular season. The Titans, No. 1 in the final Class 4A rankings, reached the state tournament for the first time since 2014 behind Wilson’s 25 points vs. Cretin-Derham Hall. College: undecided

Mason Witt

Alexandria, 6-1 senior guard

Witt was a standout in Alexandria’s Class 3A title run last year, but he took another step this season. After the graduation of Mr. Basketball Chase Thompson, Witt led the team with 26 points per game in the regular season. College: undecided

Camare’ Young

Apple Valley, 6-5 senior forward

A returning member of last season’s All-Minnesota team, Young helped Apple Valley return to state while averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists this season. College: undecided

Hamze Yusuf

Eden Prairie, 6-1 senior guard

Yusuf was a Minnesota Mr. Basketball candidate and led the Eagles with 23 points per game. His ability to score at all three levels allowed him to have eight games with 28 points or more this season. College: undecided

Clockwise from top left: Hamze Yusuf, Eden Prairie; Camare' Young, Apple Valley; K.J. Wilson, Tartan; Mason Witt, Alexandria; and Christian Wiggins, Wayzata. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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