Some of the top Minnesota high school boys hockey players know they have time before playing in college. The current route allows these players to develop on a junior hockey roster in their teens before making their way to college, sometimes as late as age 21.

But that timeline could speed up with the NCAA’s new age-based college athletics eligibility proposal. The rule, if passed, would limit eligibility to five years starting at an athlete’s high school graduation or 19th birthday, whichever comes first.

The proposal, written for football, leaves hockey players in an awkward spot because of the sport’s unique pipeline to college.

Fans cheering these players could be rattled by outcomes, too. Any added motivation for players to leave their high school teams would run against Minnesota’s long history of top talent vying for tournament time.

“What people can’t lose sight of is we have a great model on the community-based model and high school-based model in Minnesota,” said Jeremy Reed, executive director of Minnesota Hockey, the state’s youth and amateur hockey governing body. “We’ll do our work here in Minnesota to continue to try to promote our players and keep them coming back here to play that high school season.”

High school coaches are anticipating three future scenarios for their top players:

1. Prospects leave high school rosters for junior hockey as early as 16 years old to be college competition-ready by 18.