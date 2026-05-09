“It is a rule written for other sports,” Ammerman said. “With our sport being a regional niche sport, my guess is the NCAA doesn’t really care, to be honest. A kid in Minnesota, his ultimate goal is to play D-I hockey, and those are going to be the people that dictate what that path looks like.”
Glenn Hefferan, the commissioner of the USHL, is hopeful that the NCAA will rewrite the proposed eligibility with junior hockey in mind.
“I think there will definitely be some changes [to the proposal], and it will shift in a direction that is favorable for the athletes and their development,” Hefferan said during the USHL draft on May 4. “[Many] D-I players play junior hockey, at least a year, some two, some three. It’s all a part of that development process, and I think at least there was an understanding of that by the attorney for the NCAA.”
Constantly changing hockey rules
The proposal comes after a tumultuous six years for hockey, with constantly changing regulations: the COVID-19 years altered eligibility, along with the NCAA allowing Canadian Hockey League pros to play college hockey. As 21-year-old Canadians flooded 2025-26 college rosters, college commitments for Minnesota boys hockey players shrank. Athletes are spending more time playing junior hockey as they wait for a college roster spot to open up.
Now, coaches question what college eligibility will look like for current high school hockey players, along with grads who are aging out of junior hockey and were previously under the impression that they had four years of D-I hockey on the horizon.
“The reality is, the portal has already been open. Guys have committed,” St. Cloud Cathedral boys coach Robbie Stocker said. “How does a college coach go back and retroactively plan? Let’s say they’ve got a kid who’s playing junior hockey that they’re interested in, but they were planning on having them play another year of junior hockey. Do they have to accelerate that? Do they need to come in now? It’s going to put a big strain on the high school kids.”
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