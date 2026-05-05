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Here are the Minnesotans chosen in the 2026 USHL draft

Roughly 50 hockey players from MN were selected to play in the junior hockey league, designed to develop players between the ages of 16 and 20.

The city that is home to the 2025 and 2026 boys hockey state champions had the most picks in the 2026 USHL Phase 1 draft, including fourth-overall Owen Kraft and six other young Spuds. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

On Monday, May 4, the United States Hockey League (USHL) held its annual draft, where hockey players from around the globe were chosen to play for 15 junior hockey teams.

Out of 239 picks, 47 Minnesotans were taken in the first phase of the draft, where players born in 2010 are eligible. The second phase, held Tuesday, May 5, includes players age 17 to 20 and who were not previously drafted.

As the premier junior hockey league in the U.S., the USHL acts as a pathway to Division I college hockey for Minnesotans age 16 to 21. The players drafted this spring can choose to play for their hometown high school teams in the winter, join the USHL team if called up or compete in both next season, with the option to join a junior hockey roster before or after the high school hockey season.

Players selected for the U.S. National Team Development Program operated in Plymouth, Mich., are not selected in the USHL draft. The NTDP fields a team that competes in the USHL. Seven Minnesotans, including Moorhead forward and future top NHL draft prospect Joey Cullen, were recently selected to join the NTDP two-year training program starting with the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a closer look at the Minnesotans chosen in the top 20 on May 4:

Owen Kraft

Round 1, fourth overall (Lincoln)

Current team: PEL-North Stars

Age: 15

Hometown: Moorhead

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The younger brother of 2025 Mr. Hockey, Mason Kraft, Owen has a similar eye for goal-scoring. The 15-year-old racked up 45 goals and 43 assists in 55 games for the Moorhead Spuds 14AA team during the 2024-25 season and continues to catch the eye of scouts.

Nikolai Zhukov

Round 1, 13th overall (Dubuque)

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Current team: Hermantown

Age: 15

Hometown: Proctor

This freshman defenseman put up three goals and four assists for Hermantown High during the 2025-26 season and is known for controlling the game with ease from the back line.

Liam Brooks

Round 2, 17th overall (Omaha)

Current team: Duluth East

Age: 15

Hometown: Duluth

A potential U.S. National Team Development Program prospect, this 15-year-old defenseman was selected by the Omaha Lancers instead. His 14 goals and 12 assists helped Duluth East reach the 2025-26 section semifinals.

Gavin Godbout

Round 2, 18th overall (Tri-City)

Current team: Hill-Murray

Age: 15

Hometown: Woodbury

The Hill-Murray defenseman logged five goals and 18 assists for the Pioneers this season.

Henry Laurila

Round 2, 19th overall (Lincoln)

Current team: MN Blue Ox 15

Age: 15

Hometown: Moorhead

The MN Blue Ox defenseman tallied four goals and nine assists during the 2025-26 season. The 15-year-old joins fellow Moorhead hockey player Owen Kraft as a Lincoln Stars pick.

More Minnesotans

Drew Kortan (Moorhead): Round 2, 21st (Des Moines)

Jake Burmis (Rogers): Round 2, 24th (Muskegon)

Charlie Marvin (PEL-North Stars); Round 2, 26th (Waterloo)

Soren Saumweber (Cretin-Derham Hall); Round 3, 36th (Des Moines)

Cameron Coulter (PEL-North Stars); Round 3, 43rd (Dubuque)

Avery Hanowski (Rosemount); Round 3, 45th (Omaha)

Brooks Baukol (Mankato West); Round 4, 47th (Omaha)

Easton Lee (Warroad); Round 4, 49th (Lincoln)

Landon Sampair (Hill-Murray); Round 4, 54th (Muskegon)

Ben Sorenson (Shattuck-St. Mary’s); Round 5, 63rd (Tri-City)

Jaxon Cook (Gentry Academy); Round 5, 67th (Chicago)

Paxson Madill (Hermantown); Round 5, 70th (Youngstown)

Tristan Will (Hill-Murray); Round 6, 78th (Tri-City)

Braeden Branton (Rogers); Round 7, 82nd (Sioux City)

Hayden Buck (Lakeville North); Round 6, 85th (Cedar Rapids)

Ayven Hontvet (Warroad); Round 6, 86th (Fargo)

Gavin Gust (Hill-Murray); Round 6, 90th (Youngstown)

Jaxon Hardy (Proctor); Round 7, 103rd (Dubuque)

Chase Berlin (Andover 14AA); Round 8, 109th (Lincoln)

Dylan Knox (Andover); Round 8, 112nd (Sioux City)

John Gramer (Moorhead); Round 8, 116th (Fargo)

Zane Medlin (Duluth East); Round 10, 146th (Fargo)

Max Butters (White Bear Lake); Round 10, 147th (Omaha)

Matthew Sarno (Eden Prairie 14AA); Round 10, 148th (Dubuque)

Bo Skelton (Shattuck-St. Mary’s); Round 10, 149th (Sioux Falls)

Ryan Overski (Totino-Grace); Round 11, 154th (Lincoln)

Elias Hopeman (Mount St. Charles Academy); Round 11, 155th (Des Moines)

Leyton Dewing (MN Lakers 15); Round 11, 157th (Madison)

Benjamin Wolfram (Chaska/Chanhassen 14AA); Round 11, 165th (Waterloo)

Treyton Wojtysiak (Hermantown); Round 12, 168th (Lincoln)

Bauer Sullivan (Rosemount); Round 12, 171st (Madison)

Gage Kallhoff (Moorhead); Round 12, 174th (Fargo)

Lukas Mork (White Bear Lake); Round 12, 177th (Sioux Falls)

Brody Rauser (Rogers); Round 12, 179th (Waterloo)

Logan Petronack (Woodbury U14); Round 13, 182nd (Des Moines)

Kolby Chiodo (Grand Rapids 14AA); Round 13, 185th (Muskegon)

William Cullen (Moorhead); Round 13, 187th (Fargo)

Oswald Ware (Chanhassen); Round 13, 192nd (Tri-City)

Michael Eggert (MN14UE Preds); Round 13, 195th (Sioux City)

Cael Sloan (Wayzata Bantam AA); Round 15, 211th (Dubuque)

Wesley Truax (Bemidji); Round 15, 224th (Cedar Rapids)

Cameron Knott (Bemidji); Round 15, 227th (Sioux Falls)

Beckem Johnson (Thief River Falls); Round 15, 234th (Fargo)

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About the Author

Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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