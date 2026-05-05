Here are the Minnesotans chosen in the 2026 USHL draft

On Monday, May 4, the United States Hockey League (USHL) held its annual draft, where hockey players from around the globe were chosen to play for 15 junior hockey teams.

Out of 239 picks, 47 Minnesotans were taken in the first phase of the draft, where players born in 2010 are eligible. The second phase, held Tuesday, May 5, includes players age 17 to 20 and who were not previously drafted.

As the premier junior hockey league in the U.S., the USHL acts as a pathway to Division I college hockey for Minnesotans age 16 to 21. The players drafted this spring can choose to play for their hometown high school teams in the winter, join the USHL team if called up or compete in both next season, with the option to join a junior hockey roster before or after the high school hockey season.

Players selected for the U.S. National Team Development Program operated in Plymouth, Mich., are not selected in the USHL draft. The NTDP fields a team that competes in the USHL. Seven Minnesotans, including Moorhead forward and future top NHL draft prospect Joey Cullen, were recently selected to join the NTDP two-year training program starting with the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a closer look at the Minnesotans chosen in the top 20 on May 4:

Owen Kraft

Round 1, fourth overall (Lincoln)

Current team: PEL-North Stars

Age: 15

Hometown: Moorhead