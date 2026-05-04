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Minnesota Top 25: Statewide baseball rankings from Prep Baseball Minnesota

Farmington becomes the third team to hold the No. 1 spot this season after a 5-0 week, and Big Lake and Anoka enter the rankings.

Farmington's Kyle Hrncir fielded the ball to make the throw to first for the out during the bottom of the seventh inning in the Class 4A baseball quarterfinal at the Chaska Athletic Park, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Chaska, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com
Farmington, seen in 2021, is the new No. 1 team in Prep Baseball's Minnesota Top 25. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Prep Baseball Minnesota

Farmington, Mounds View and Chaska continue to hold the top three spots in the Top 25, with Farmington moving into the No. 1 spot after a clean 5-0 week. Fueling that undefeated week was catcher Matthew Hennen, who went 7-for-12 with two doubles, 11 runs scored, eight stolen bases and four RBI. It was an offense that stayed on the attack all week.

Mounds View split its last four games despite some high-quality performances, especially from RJ Madison. The uncommitted outfielder went 6-for-13 with seven stolen bases, six runs scored and four RBI, continuing to impact the game in multiple ways. Chaska remains right there at No. 3, with the top of the order continuing to produce and set the tone.

Minnetonka stays in place, but the last couple of weeks point to a group starting to find its rhythm. The Skippers used 11 pitchers across four games and issued just eight walks over 27 innings. They are filling the zone and letting their defense work, which continues to translate into wins.

Orono jumps into the top 10 after a 4-0 stretch, with Easton Ahrens leading the way at the plate. He went 7-for-12 with four doubles, five RBI and six runs scored, providing a consistent presence in the lineup. Centennial is another notable mover, climbing into the mid-teens after a week that included a win over a ranked Champlin Park squad.

Big Lake enters the Minnesota Top 25 and looks the part behind a strong one-two punch on the mound. Owen Wilczek and Jackson LaRoche both turned in complete-game efforts, combining for 12 innings with just one run allowed, three walks and 21 strikeouts. It is a combination that gives the Hornets a chance every time out.

Key matchups this week

Wednesday, May 6

No. 14 Edina vs. No. 17 St. Michael-Albertville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

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No. 12 Stillwater vs. No. 11 Woodbury, 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Orono vs. No. 3 Chaska, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Related Coverage

Baseball Day Minnesota in Delano (Watch every game on Strib Varsity):

No. 13 Perham vs. No. 25 Anoka, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted otherwise. Records through Sunday, May 3.

1. Farmington (13-1) Previous: 2

2. Mounds View (11-2) Previous: 1

3. Chaska (10-2) Previous: 3

4. Shakopee (11-2) Previous: 5

5. Mahtomedi (3A, 10-1) Previous: 7

6. Minnetonka (9-4) Previous: 6

7. Andover (9-4) Previous: 4

8. Two Rivers (8-2) Previous: 8

9. Rosemount (9-3) Previous: 10

10. Orono (3A, 10-1) Previous: 14

11. Woodbury (11-4) Previous: 9

12. Stillwater (9-3) Previous: 13

13. Perham (2A, 10-1) Previous: 16

14. Edina (9-4) Previous: 17

15. Champlin Park (7-4) Previous: 11

16. Centennial (9-2) Previous: 24

17. St. Michael-Albertville (7-3) Previous: 20

18. Monticello (9-1) Previous: 22

19. Big Lake (3A, 8-1) Previous: unranked

20. East Ridge (10-6) Previous: 18

21. Wayzata (8-5) Previous: 15

22. Totino-Grace (3A, 7-5) Previous: 21

23. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-5) Previous: 23

24. Delano (3A, 9-3) Previous: 25

25. Anoka (7-3) Previous: unranked

This article is part of a partnership between Prep Baseball Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity. Please read more about this partnership here.

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