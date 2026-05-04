Minnesota Top 25: Statewide baseball rankings from Prep Baseball Minnesota

Farmington, Mounds View and Chaska continue to hold the top three spots in the Top 25, with Farmington moving into the No. 1 spot after a clean 5-0 week. Fueling that undefeated week was catcher Matthew Hennen, who went 7-for-12 with two doubles, 11 runs scored, eight stolen bases and four RBI. It was an offense that stayed on the attack all week.

Mounds View split its last four games despite some high-quality performances, especially from RJ Madison. The uncommitted outfielder went 6-for-13 with seven stolen bases, six runs scored and four RBI, continuing to impact the game in multiple ways. Chaska remains right there at No. 3, with the top of the order continuing to produce and set the tone.

Minnetonka stays in place, but the last couple of weeks point to a group starting to find its rhythm. The Skippers used 11 pitchers across four games and issued just eight walks over 27 innings. They are filling the zone and letting their defense work, which continues to translate into wins.

Orono jumps into the top 10 after a 4-0 stretch, with Easton Ahrens leading the way at the plate. He went 7-for-12 with four doubles, five RBI and six runs scored, providing a consistent presence in the lineup. Centennial is another notable mover, climbing into the mid-teens after a week that included a win over a ranked Champlin Park squad.

Big Lake enters the Minnesota Top 25 and looks the part behind a strong one-two punch on the mound. Owen Wilczek and Jackson LaRoche both turned in complete-game efforts, combining for 12 innings with just one run allowed, three walks and 21 strikeouts. It is a combination that gives the Hornets a chance every time out.

Key matchups this week

Wednesday, May 6

No. 14 Edina vs. No. 17 St. Michael-Albertville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7