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Video: Everything you need to know about how lacrosse is played for boys and girls

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More than 250 schools in the state offer lacrosse, but the rules of play vary between the two.

Girls lacrosse sticks are held in the air in an Edina High School girls lacrosse huddle during their match on April 21, 2026. (Alicia Tipcke)
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By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lacrosse has been played in Minnesota for centuries, with Native tribes using the sport for spiritual purposes. Then, in the 1990s, a few high schools added club teams. The sport continued to grow and, in 2002, girls lacrosse was sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League, with the boys being sanctioned in 2007.

Today, thousands of students play the game at roughly 250 high schools in the state.

While boys and girls lacrosse share the same name, the games are played quite differently, from gear — girls wear only goggles, while the boys wear helmets, gloves, elbow pads and chest pads — to physical contact.

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“It’s illegal for us to swing the sticks, whereas the boys, they can kind of whack each other. So that’s kind of why I’d say they have more padding,” said Kathryn Ewers, a senior Edina girls lacrosse player.

The boys are allowed to deliver body checks and stick checks, while the girls are allowed only limited contact, creating a more possession-focused game.

Watch the video below for a breakdown of what separates the two sports, including penalties, stick pocket depth and faceoffs.

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About the Author

Alicia Tipcke

Strib Varsity videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.

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