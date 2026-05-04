Video: Everything you need to know about how lacrosse is played for boys and girlsStrib Varsity
More than 250 schools in the state offer lacrosse, but the rules of play vary between the two.
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About the Author
Alicia Tipcke
Strib Varsity videographer
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.See More
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