Lacrosse has been played in Minnesota for centuries, with Native tribes using the sport for spiritual purposes. Then, in the 1990s, a few high schools added club teams. The sport continued to grow and, in 2002, girls lacrosse was sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League, with the boys being sanctioned in 2007.

Today, thousands of students play the game at roughly 250 high schools in the state.

While boys and girls lacrosse share the same name, the games are played quite differently, from gear — girls wear only goggles, while the boys wear helmets, gloves, elbow pads and chest pads — to physical contact.