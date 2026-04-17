Meet 10 girls lacrosse players to watch in 2026

The 2026 season began on April 9. (Players in alphabetical order.)
Izola Anderson
Gentry Academy junior defense/midfield. College plan: South Florida
Anderson recorded 61 points, 23 ground balls and 36 draw controls as a sophomore. After an impressive recruiting summer, she committed to one of the nation’s top up-and-coming programs.
Maddi Beaulieu
Prior Lake junior midfield. College plan: Marquette
The Lakers have the difficult task of replacing a dynamic senior class, which was spearheaded by 2025 All-Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year Abby Grove. Beaulieu, who scored a hat trick in last season’s state championship, will feature prominently in 2026.
Samantha Hohn
Gentry Academy senior midfield. College plan: Clemson
Hohn scored 119 points in just 14 games last season, averaging 8.5 points per game. She eclipsed 10 points on seven occasions.
Layla Nick
Orono junior midfield. College plan: Boston College
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