Meet 10 girls lacrosse players to watch in 2026

The 2026 season began on April 9. (Players in alphabetical order.)

Izola Anderson

Gentry Academy junior defense/midfield. College plan: South Florida

Anderson recorded 61 points, 23 ground balls and 36 draw controls as a sophomore. After an impressive recruiting summer, she committed to one of the nation’s top up-and-coming programs.

Maddi Beaulieu

Prior Lake junior midfield. College plan: Marquette

The Lakers have the difficult task of replacing a dynamic senior class, which was spearheaded by 2025 All-Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year Abby Grove. Beaulieu, who scored a hat trick in last season’s state championship, will feature prominently in 2026.

Samantha Hohn

Gentry Academy senior midfield. College plan: Clemson

Hohn scored 119 points in just 14 games last season, averaging 8.5 points per game. She eclipsed 10 points on seven occasions.

Layla Nick

Orono junior midfield. College plan: Boston College