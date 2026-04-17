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Meet 10 girls lacrosse players to watch in 2026

Last season, Prior Lake completed an undefeated season to secure the girls lacrosse state title.

Behind Layla Nick, Orono is no longer a Cinderella team this season — it’s a bona fide state title contender. (Provided/Jane Kolar)
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By Jake Epstein

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

The 2026 season began on April 9. (Players in alphabetical order.)

Izola Anderson

Gentry Academy junior defense/midfield. College plan: South Florida

Anderson recorded 61 points, 23 ground balls and 36 draw controls as a sophomore. After an impressive recruiting summer, she committed to one of the nation’s top up-and-coming programs.

Maddi Beaulieu

Prior Lake junior midfield. College plan: Marquette

The Lakers have the difficult task of replacing a dynamic senior class, which was spearheaded by 2025 All-Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year Abby Grove. Beaulieu, who scored a hat trick in last season’s state championship, will feature prominently in 2026.

Samantha Hohn

Gentry Academy senior midfield. College plan: Clemson

Hohn scored 119 points in just 14 games last season, averaging 8.5 points per game. She eclipsed 10 points on seven occasions.

Layla Nick

Orono junior midfield. College plan: Boston College

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Nick notched 97 points, 39 ground balls, 41 caused turnovers and 81 draw controls in 2025, leading the Spartans to their first-ever state tournament. Behind the junior’s two-way presence, Orono is no longer a Cinderella team this season — it’s a bona fide state title contender.

Mac Murphy

Hill-Murray junior attack. College plan: Towson

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Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class ranks among its best ever, and Murphy is a prime example. A capable dodger and facilitator, she’ll look to build on her 4.8 points per game mark from last season.

Lilly Palm

Minnetonka senior defense/midfield. College plan: Connecticut

A four-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse, Palm led the Skippers with 30 caused turnovers last season, while posting 72 points. She’ll be firmly in the running for Ms. Lacrosse this year.

Piper Peterson

St. Michael-Albertville junior midfield/draw specialist. College plan: Virginia Tech

Peterson stuffed stat sheets as a sophomore, tallying 93 points, 52 ground balls, 36 caused turnovers and 80 draw controls last season. She’s a force in the transition game and can score at will.

Jacky Richert

Stillwater junior goalkeeper. College plan: Tampa

Richert’s ascension as an elite netminder in 2025 helped the Ponies make a deep postseason run. Her save percentage hovered well above 50% last year.

Jun Vang

Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior attack. College plan: Army

The youngest of three Vang sisters to star in the Red Knights program, the senior will look to pick up right where she left off as a 54-point scorer in 2025. She will rise to the top of every opposing scout, but Vang’s speed and dodging acumen make her one of the toughest covers in Minnesota.

Marit Wolden

Stillwater senior defense. College plan: Florida State

While the Ponies couldn’t outduel Prior Lake last June, Wolden made her presence known across the field. The future Seminole has a knack for wreaking havoc in passing lanes and averaged more than two caused turnovers per game as a junior.

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About the Author

Jake Epstein

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