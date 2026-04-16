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Rosemount softball may be rebuilding, but the talent is obvious

Taco Bell Team of the Week: The Irish have just four seniors but there are other young players on the rise.

The Strib Varsity/Taco Bell Team of the Week for April 13-17 is Rosemount softball. (Submitted/Rosemount softball)
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By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota high school softball fans may have wondered why Rosemount was absent from the 2025 state tournament.

The Irish won state championships in 2001 and 2003 and finished third in 2024. Last season, however, Eagan eliminated Rosemount in the Class 4A, Section 3 title game.

With only four seniors on this year’s roster, Rosemount appeared to be in a rebuilding mode, until the Irish won their first three games, including a 6-5 battle against Lakeville South. A veteran Farmington team crushed the young Irish squad 10-0 on Tuesday, April 14, but now they know where they need to improve.

“I think that we have some young players who have some unbelievable potential to be some of the best players that have come through Rosemount High School,” coach Tiffany Rose said.

To name just a few, that list includes: senior third baseman Julia Wigley, senior center fielder Harper Chappuis, freshman shortstop Kenzi Benson and junior outfielder Anna Price.

Wigley is a key run producer. Chappuis was a guard on Rosemount’s state championship winning basketball team last month. Benson started every softball game last season as an eighth grader and led the team in hitting.

“I think Kenzi has to be one of the top players for her grade,” Rose said.

Price, the team’s leadoff batter, was another standout last year as a sophomore, and now Rose is using her to pitch more often

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“She can win at the plate for you. She can win on the mound for you. She can make a great play in the outfield,” Rose said. “She’s just an all-around very good athlete who is able to contribute a lot to our team.”

Add it up and Rosemount has the kind of team that could improve fast and become very dangerous come section time.

“I think this year is really about getting better and playing our best game at the end of the season,” Rose said.

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About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

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