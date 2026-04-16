Rosemount softball may be rebuilding, but the talent is obvious

Minnesota high school softball fans may have wondered why Rosemount was absent from the 2025 state tournament.

The Irish won state championships in 2001 and 2003 and finished third in 2024. Last season, however, Eagan eliminated Rosemount in the Class 4A, Section 3 title game.

With only four seniors on this year’s roster, Rosemount appeared to be in a rebuilding mode, until the Irish won their first three games, including a 6-5 battle against Lakeville South. A veteran Farmington team crushed the young Irish squad 10-0 on Tuesday, April 14, but now they know where they need to improve.

“I think that we have some young players who have some unbelievable potential to be some of the best players that have come through Rosemount High School,” coach Tiffany Rose said.

To name just a few, that list includes: senior third baseman Julia Wigley, senior center fielder Harper Chappuis, freshman shortstop Kenzi Benson and junior outfielder Anna Price.

Wigley is a key run producer. Chappuis was a guard on Rosemount’s state championship winning basketball team last month. Benson started every softball game last season as an eighth grader and led the team in hitting.

“I think Kenzi has to be one of the top players for her grade,” Rose said.

Price, the team’s leadoff batter, was another standout last year as a sophomore, and now Rose is using her to pitch more often