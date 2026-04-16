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Shakopee star Blake Betton details why he committed to play college football at Penn State

The Sabers football standout and top Class of 2027 prospect in Minnesota discussed why he committed to Penn State last weekend.

Shakopee's Blake Betton, a two sport athlete who plays football and basketball for the Sabers, recently committed to Penn State. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Shakopee junior Blake Betton is one of the most-highly touted football prospects in Minnesota, so one could imagine how hard it was for him to trim his lengthy list of suitors to Penn State.

Betton, rated a four-star recruit and Prep Redzone’s No. 1 prospect in Minnesota’s 2027 class, announced on April 11 on social media his commitment to the Big Ten power.

Betton was recruited heavily by other Big Ten schools like Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. Notre Dame even tried to sweep him off his feet late in the process, but his relationship with first-year Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell was hard to overcome.

Campbell, who left Iowa State and took over Penn State in December 2025, offered Betton while he was with the Cyclones. He prioritized recruiting the 6-2, 205-pound linebacker, who was the first linebacker graduating in 2027 to be offered by the new Penn State coaching staff, which included linebackers coach Tyson Veidt.

“That relationship never wavered,” Betton said. “When coach Campbell got the job at Penn State, I was his first call to offer, which meant a lot. Just seeing how they coach and how they run their practices just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Betton, whose father Ray Betton is the head coach at Shakopee, finalized his decision while visiting Penn State’s spring football practice, a few days before making the announcement.

Seeing his son achieve a dream by committing to play Big Ten college football was a special moment for Betton’s family.

“Super proud,” Ray Betton said. “I think reality will hit me the hardest when I see him in that uniform. Right now you see it was one of his goals. Seeing him running out on that field is going to be completely different. But I can’t tell you how happy and excited we are for him.”

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Veidt, who spent eight seasons working with Campbell at Iowa State before becoming the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati, met with Betton in Minnesota after being hired in January. They also bonded during Betton’s unofficial visit in early February.

“I’m usually talking to [Veidt] at least once or twice a week,” Betton said. “He was even able to come to a basketball game this year and spent time at the house. I’m really close with him and that means a lot him being my position coach. Knowing that when he does get on me [once Betton’s in the program] that it’s coming from the right place.”

Betton, a 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Football selection as a safety, is projected to be a hybrid linebacker at the college level, with his the ability to be a playmaker against both passing and run schemes. Last season, he recorded 88 tackles with two interceptions for the Sabers.

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“Just hearing about their plan for me, it’s about me as a linebacker being able to stop the run,” Betton said. “But also with a safety background knowing that I can cover long and athletic tight ends. Even running backs. That was a big emphasis.”

Betton isn’t the only top recruit for the Sabres. Defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2027 class, has offers from schools like the Gophers, Michigan State, Missouri and Wisconsin. Ombati is expected to take visits this summer.

Seven out of the top 10 prospects for Prep Redzone in the Class of 2027 are now committed, including Edina defensive lineman Gage Geyer, who committed to the Gophers on April 11.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

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Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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