Shakopee star Blake Betton details why he committed to play college football at Penn State

Shakopee junior Blake Betton is one of the most-highly touted football prospects in Minnesota, so one could imagine how hard it was for him to trim his lengthy list of suitors to Penn State.

Betton, rated a four-star recruit and Prep Redzone’s No. 1 prospect in Minnesota’s 2027 class, announced on April 11 on social media his commitment to the Big Ten power.

Betton was recruited heavily by other Big Ten schools like Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. Notre Dame even tried to sweep him off his feet late in the process, but his relationship with first-year Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell was hard to overcome.

Campbell, who left Iowa State and took over Penn State in December 2025, offered Betton while he was with the Cyclones. He prioritized recruiting the 6-2, 205-pound linebacker, who was the first linebacker graduating in 2027 to be offered by the new Penn State coaching staff, which included linebackers coach Tyson Veidt.

“That relationship never wavered,” Betton said. “When coach Campbell got the job at Penn State, I was his first call to offer, which meant a lot. Just seeing how they coach and how they run their practices just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Betton, whose father Ray Betton is the head coach at Shakopee, finalized his decision while visiting Penn State’s spring football practice, a few days before making the announcement.

Seeing his son achieve a dream by committing to play Big Ten college football was a special moment for Betton’s family.

“Super proud,” Ray Betton said. “I think reality will hit me the hardest when I see him in that uniform. Right now you see it was one of his goals. Seeing him running out on that field is going to be completely different. But I can’t tell you how happy and excited we are for him.”