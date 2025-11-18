Meet the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota football team

Strib Varsity selected 25 of the top football players from across the state this season to make the 2025 All-Minnesota football team. Players were selected based on performance and individual success, observed games by reporters and conversations with coaches and members of the media. We also polled coaches through nomination ballots. Players are listed by position:
OFFENSE
Andrew Trout
Rocori • senior • tackle
At 6-7 and 300 pounds, he’s the prototypical offensive tackle. Recovered from a foot injury that sidelined him for his entire junior season, he’s a punisher at the point of attack, averaging six pancake blocks per game. He has exceptional lateral movement and is rapidly developing as a pass blocker. College: Minnesota
Owen Linder
Chanhassen • senior • tackle/guard
An intelligent offensive lineman, he has the requisite size — 6-5 and 285 — to dominate physically but also understands the importance of using leverage to create holes. His agile feet allow him to be effective in space and at the second level. College: Iowa
Weston Rowe
Jackson County Central • senior • tackle/guard
A mauler who owns every encounter with defensive opponents, Rowe physically blows up foes when engaged. At 6-7 and 275 pounds with a basketball background, he’s agile enough to lead runners and get to the second level. College: South Dakota State
Ethan Beckman
Prior Lake • senior • tackle
The 6-5, 325-pound Beckman is intimidating simply through sheer size, and he utilizes that size in a way few big men can. Straight ahead, he’s a road grader, bulldozing pathways. He has good balance and lateral movement and shows a strong, wide set in pass protection. College: Iowa State
Ranked as the top recruit in Minnesota in the Class of 2026, Voss’ future may lie at tight end. But there’s very little the 6-4, 230-pound Voss cannot do. He has quarterbacked the Huskies, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, all season, shows a strong arm and can run over people. He passed for more than 1,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000. They’ll love him in Dinkytown. College: Minnesota
Jayden Onuonga
Forest Lake • senior • kicker
A newcomer to kicking, he’s become competent rapidly. Formerly a soccer player, he got his start after the soccer season in his junior year. He has a strong, accurate leg and made seven of nine field-goal attempts, including a game-tying 42-yarder as time ran out in regulation in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. He also made 32 of 36 extra points and punted 18 times, averaging 35.6 yards. College: undecided
David Mack
Moorhead • junior • wide receiver
He’s the runaway pick for the top receiver in the state, with 107 catches for 1,439 yards and 24 TDs. He has a sure-handed catching style and is electric in the open field. Paired with Spuds QB Jett Feeney (also his best friend), Mack is a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball. College: undecided
Kade Bush
Chanhassen • senior • tight end
Modern tight ends are do-it-all athletes. That description fits Bush perfectly. Fast and strong, the 6-5, 220-pound Bush made 62 catches for 692 yards and eight touchdowns. His versatility is a strength. He has lined up at running back, where he’s run for 222 yards on 30 carries. He’s even spent time on the defensive line, picking up a sack in the Class 5A quarterfinals. College: West Virginia
Carson Heimer
Byron • senior • running back/safety
At 6-1 and 195 pounds, Heimer has the build of a battering ram, but his stock-in-trade is speed. He runs through arm tackles, and with his 10.8 speed in the 100, he outruns pursuing defenders. He ran for 1,320 yards and 18 TDs, averaging 9.2 yards per carry, in just seven games. He missed the Bears’ final three games because of torn foot ligaments. College: Minnesota State Mankato
Martin Sleen
Hermantown • junior • running back
Lightning in cleats, the 5-11, 170-pounder is perhaps the most explosive back in the state. He can slip through the smallest of holes, often with a devastating jump cut, then leave defenders in his wake. Sleen ran for 1,908 yards on 11.8 yards per carry and scored 29 TDs. He rushed for 200 or more yards five times, with a high of 376. College: undecided
James Engle
Maple Grove • senior • running back
The 5-9, 190-pounder was third on the running back depth chart as a junior but made a big impression in his senior season. Quick-footed, he can burrow through holes and burst out the other side, leaving defenders grasping. He runs with an edge and seeks out contact. He put up 2,071 total yards, 1,854 of them on the ground, and scored 30 touchdowns. College: Minnesota State Mankato
Caleb Francois
Minnetonka • senior • quarterback/running back
Few runners are able to play such a rugged position as effortlessly as the 6-2, 200-pound Francois. A natural at locating the hole and accelerating through it, his upright running style is both graceful and deceiving, belying his strength and speed. He ran for 1,800 yards and 28 TDs despite filling in at QB for five-plus games. College: Iowa State
Nathan Ramler
Chanhassen • senior • quarterback
Born with quarterbacking in his DNA (uncle Kurt Ramler was an All-America QB at St. John’s), the 6-5, 230-pounder was the consummate passer, standing tall in the pocket, able to move deftly in small spaces, go through progressions and deliver a strike downfield. He threw 24 touchdown passes without an interception during the regular season. Overall he is 180-for-258 passing for 2,352 yards and 27 touchdowns. College: St. John’s
Logan Lachermeier
Minneapolis North • senior • quarterback
The 5-10½, 160-pounder is the most intuitive QB in the state. The son of North offensive coordinator Tom Lachermeier — himself a college quarterback — Lachermeier has a smooth, accurate delivery and an innate understanding of the position. He is the maestro of North’s symphony of talent, routinely making the right read and putting the ball in the right place. He has 2,933 passing yards and a state-leading 42 touchdowns. College: undecided
DEFENSE
Howie Johnson
Forest Lake • senior • defensive tackle
A throwback lineman, he has a fondness for the physicality of the defensive line and can dominate a game. A 6-4, 260-pounder, he can play any style but excels as a 3-technique, where his explosive first step and hand-fighting skills make him an effective penetrator. He set an unofficial state record for career tackles for loss this season with 105. College: Minnesota
Earl Brown
Pillager • senior • defensive tackle
Usually larger than the other players on the field, the 6-6, 280-pound Brown controls the middle for the Huskies, who were undefeated during the regular season. He’s stout at the point of attack yet agile enough laterally to pursue down the line. College: North Dakota State
Josh O’Shea
Centennial • senior • defensive line
At 6-1 and 230 pounds, O’Shea is not the biggest defensive lineman, but few have a greater impact on the game. He’s quick off the ball, routinely beating offensive lineman and disrupting offenses. He had 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and kept opposing blockers busy. College: undecided
Sawyer Jezierski
Edina • senior • defensive tackle
Jezierski is a University of Iowa commit who fits the Hawkeyes’ defensive line profile perfectly. A big body inside at 6-4 and 275 pounds, he is quick into gaps and destroys blocking schemes. A big hitter who tackles with force, he chose Iowa over nine other offers, including Boston College, Kansas State and Washington State. College: Iowa
Kane Thompson
International Falls • senior • linebacker
The 6-3, 215-pounder is one of the more prolific and steady tacklers in Minnesota. He led the state with 147 total tackles and also set the pace with 34 tackles for loss. Compiled 274 tackles between his junior and senior years. College: undecided
Ryder Skanson
Maple Grove • senior • linebacker
The 6-1, 217-pound Skanson was the heart and soul of the Crimson defense. He’s instinctive, with a nose for the ball and the speed to chase down runners sideline to sideline. Playing with a relentless motor, he led the Crimson with 101 tackles, 12 for loss, and four interceptions. College: Air Force
Blake Betton
Shakopee • junior • linebacker/safety
A hybrid with good cover skills in the defensive backfield, he’s also a dependable and quick-to-the-ball tackler in run support. The 6-3, 200-pounder made 88 tackles and intercepted two passes this season. He has offers from 15 colleges, including Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Northwestern and Iowa State. College: undecided
Micah Bush
Hills-Beaver Creek • senior • defensive back
As one of the many standouts for the Patriots, the 6-1, 190-pound Bush leaves his fingerprints on every Patriots victory, whether it be as a school record-setting receiver, a game-breaking kick returner or a shutdown corner. College: South Dakota State
Brayden Dozier
Maple Grove • senior • cornerback
A fast and agile lockdown corner at 5-11, 175-pounds, he’s talented enough that teams resisted throwing in his direction. He had one interception, one forced fumble, eight passes defended and 50 tackles. Ten colleges made offers. College: North Dakota State
Todd Rogalski
St. Thomas Academy • senior • safety
A 5-11, 175-pound do-it-all player, he’s always creating an advantage for the Cadets. He’s a whiz on special teams, both blocking punts and returning them. He’s made 70 tackles, 13 for loss, intercepted three passes and blocked four punts and a field goal. He also has caught 16 passes, scoring six touchdowns. College: undecided
Deron Russell
Waseca • senior • defensive back
A strong coverage corner with exceptional ball skills and anticipation, he’s also a versatile playmaker with the ball in his hands. He can score in many ways: running, receiving and returning, both kicks and interceptions. College: North Dakota State
