Meet the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota football team

Strib Varsity selected 25 of the top football players from across the state this season to make the 2025 All-Minnesota football team. Players were selected based on performance and individual success, observed games by reporters and conversations with coaches and members of the media. We also polled coaches through nomination ballots. Players are listed by position:

OFFENSE

From left to right: Rocori's Andrew Trout; Owen Linder of Chanhassen; Weston Rowe from Jackson County Central; Ethan Beckman of Prior Lake. (Star Tribune staff)

Andrew Trout

Rocori • senior • tackle

At 6-7 and 300 pounds, he’s the prototypical offensive tackle. Recovered from a foot injury that sidelined him for his entire junior season, he’s a punisher at the point of attack, averaging six pancake blocks per game. He has exceptional lateral movement and is rapidly developing as a pass blocker. College: Minnesota

Owen Linder

Chanhassen • senior • tackle/guard

An intelligent offensive lineman, he has the requisite size — 6-5 and 285 — to dominate physically but also understands the importance of using leverage to create holes. His agile feet allow him to be effective in space and at the second level. College: Iowa

Weston Rowe

Jackson County Central • senior • tackle/guard

A mauler who owns every encounter with defensive opponents, Rowe physically blows up foes when engaged. At 6-7 and 275 pounds with a basketball background, he’s agile enough to lead runners and get to the second level. College: South Dakota State

Ethan Beckman

Prior Lake • senior • tackle