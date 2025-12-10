Derrin Lamker named head coach at Wayzata

Derrin Lamker is on the move. Again.

Tuesday, the Osseo football coach confirmed he has accepted the head coaching position at Wayzata, filling the vacancy created by the departure of Lambert Brown.

“I am so excited to get this chance and coach in the Lake Conference,” Lanker said. “This just feels right.”

Lamker coached Osseo this past season after stepping down from his position as head coach at Augsburg University to return to high school coaching, a role for which he felt better-suited his energetic, dynamic style.

He guided Osseo to a 4-5 record in 2025, it’s highest win total since 2021.

The 2025 season was Lamker’s second time leading Osseo. He coached Osseo from 2005 through 2015, leading the Orioles to the 2015 Class 6A championship in 2015. He left to coach at Edina for four years — one as a coordinator and three as head coach — before being tapped as head coach at Augsburg, his alma mater.

Lamker said Wayzata reached out to him after Brown stepped down in November. Wayzata offered him the job Monday and was finalized Tuesday morning.

“They have a phenomenal administration,” Lamker said. “The principal and the athletic director were in lockstep. They’re working hard to get me in the building as soon as they can. I can’t wait to get started and continue this culture of excellence.”