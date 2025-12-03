Stan Nelson’s funeral Tuesday began with the Anoka High fight song performed by members of the marching band. This wasn’t a final request from Nelson, but his kids figured he would have approved of their idea.

“It’s sad for us,” daughter Cheryl said, “but it’s a celebration of his life.”

And what an extraordinary life he lived.

Nelson died Nov. 20 at age 105. He was believed to be the oldest living World War II veteran in Minnesota.

A commissioned officer in the Navy, Nelson participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. He ferried hundreds of soldiers to Omaha Beach on a Landing Craft Infantry that day.

He returned home from service and became a Hall of Fame high school football coach, and Hall of Fame character.

Nine days before his death, Nelson led the “Let’s Play Hockey” cheer at the Wild game, then drank a 16-ounce beer in a suite.

He lived by himself in his home until the final few months. He loved going to the casino to play bingo and blackjack. He bought himself a riding lawn mower when he turned 99 (he talked the store into a financing plan).