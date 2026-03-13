Here are the Minnesota boys basketball state tournament qualifiers

The 32 boys basketball section championship games are nearly over. That means 32 trips to the state tournament are close to being solidified.

The 4A-1A boys basketball state tournaments will take place March 24-28 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus and Target Center.

Here are the teams across Minnesota that qualified:

State qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Lakeville South (def. Farmington 76-71)

Section 2: Prior Lake vs. Chaska, 7 p.m. Friday

Section 3: Apple Valley (def. Eagan 67-62)

Section 4: Tartan (def. Cretin-Derham Hall 69-61 OT)

Section 5: Maple Grove vs. Osseo, 7 p.m. Friday