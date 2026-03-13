Skip to main content
Here are the Minnesota boys basketball state tournament qualifiers

Section championships wrap up Friday, and the 32 qualifiers will be seeded in four tournaments, 4A-1A, on March 17.

Tartan forward Duke King (4) in the Class 4A, Section 4 final on Thursday, March 12, at Tartan High School. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The 32 boys basketball section championship games are nearly over. That means 32 trips to the state tournament are close to being solidified.

The 4A-1A boys basketball state tournaments will take place March 24-28 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus and Target Center.

Here are the teams across Minnesota that qualified:

State qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Lakeville South (def. Farmington 76-71)

Section 2: Prior Lake vs. Chaska, 7 p.m. Friday

Section 3: Apple Valley (def. Eagan 67-62)

Section 4: Tartan (def. Cretin-Derham Hall 69-61 OT)

Section 5: Maple Grove vs. Osseo, 7 p.m. Friday

Section 6: Wayzata vs. Hopkins, 7 p.m. Friday

Section 7: Blaine (def. Andover 81-74)

Section 8: Alexandria (def. Elk River 64-58)

Class 3A

Section 1: Northfield (def. Austin 60-51)

Section 2: Mankato East (def. St. Peter 72-53)

Section 3: Mpls South (def. South St. Paul 72-65)

Section 4: DeLaSalle (def. Mahtomedi 67-46)

Section 5: Totino-Grace (def. Becker 79-44)

Section 6: Richfield (def. Orono 87-58)

Section 7: Grand Rapids vs. Hibbing, 7 p.m. Friday

Section 8: Sartell (def. Fergus Falls 72-48)

Class 2A

Section 1: Goodhue (def. Caledonia 76-71)

Section 2: Waseca (def. Belle Plaine 75-64)

Section 3: Jackson County Central (def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59-54)

Section 4: Minnehaha Academy vs. St. Croix Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Section 5: Blake vs. Maranatha Christian, 7 p.m. Friday

Section 6: Albany vs. Melrose Area, 6 p.m. Friday

Section 7: Pequot Lakes vs. Pierz, 6 p.m. Friday

Section 8: Perham vs. Staples-Motley, 8 p.m. Friday

Class 1A

Section 1: Southland (def. Lewiston-Altura 87-59)

Section 2: Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (def. Springfield 80-65)

Section 3: Hills-Beaver Creek (def. Central Minnesota 77-70)

Section 4: Liberty Classical vs. Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Section 5: Upsala (def. Braham 90-79)

Section 6: Nevis (def. Sebeka 66-47)

Section 7: Henning vs. Park Christian, 5 p.m. Friday

Section 8: Cherry vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7 p.m. Friday

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

