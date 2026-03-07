Hopkins coach Ken Novak Jr. sets career coaching wins record

There is now only one name with the most coaching victories in Minnesota high school basketball history again. And it’s Ken Novak Jr. from Hopkins.

Novak, who started his career at Blaine in 1982, broke a tie with legend Bob McDonald with win No. 1,013 on Friday, March 6.

The longtime Hopkins coach made history after a 92-58 home victory against Armstrong in the Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinals.

“The reason we have a lot of wins is this group right there,” Novak said, pointing at the group of Hopkins alumni in attendance to celebrate his record. “I’ve had great, great players who worked their tails off. I would not have done anything without these guys.”

Novak is expected to retire after this season and be replaced by assistant James Ware, who won a state title during his stint at Park Center.

The Royals (20-7), who have the No. 2 seed in the section, are hoping to make their first state tournament appearance since 2019 in Novak’s last year. They lost to Wayzata at home in the section final last season. They host Buffalo in the section semifinals Tuesday.

In his storied career that has spanned 44 years, Novak has advanced to a record 17 state tournaments and won eight state titles (2002, ’05, ’06, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’16 and ’19), second all-time behind former DeLaSalle coach Dave Thorson.

The Royals’ most recent state championship in 2019 came with Zeke Nnaji and Kerwin Walton leading the team, which had Novak’s late father, Ken Sr., on staff.