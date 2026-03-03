Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 14

In Class 4A, Hopkins moved up while Buffalo took a tumble in the final Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball poll of the 2025-26 season.

The Royals were No. 5, three spots high than the previous week, while the Bison fell four spots to No. 8. East Ridge moved up one spot to No. 4 to fill the spot vacated by the Bison.

The other three classes had one team climb two spots and another team re-enter the top 10.

In Class 3A, Mankato East moved to No. 6 and Orono is back at No. 10. In Class 2A, Zumbrota-Mazeppa also moved up two spots to No. 6 and Belle Plaine is back at No. 8. In Class 1A, Fertile-Beltrami moved up two spots to No. 7 and Dawson-Boyd is back at No. 10.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (26-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata (23-3). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. East Ridge (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 5