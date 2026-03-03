Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 14

Hopkins jumped into Class 4A top five; Defending Class 1A champ Dawson-Boyd back in top 10.

Defending Class 1A state champion Dawson-Boyd, shown celebrating its 2025 championship, returned to the top 10 entering the section tournament. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

In Class 4A, Hopkins moved up while Buffalo took a tumble in the final Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball poll of the 2025-26 season.

The Royals were No. 5, three spots high than the previous week, while the Bison fell four spots to No. 8. East Ridge moved up one spot to No. 4 to fill the spot vacated by the Bison.

The other three classes had one team climb two spots and another team re-enter the top 10.

In Class 3A, Mankato East moved to No. 6 and Orono is back at No. 10. In Class 2A, Zumbrota-Mazeppa also moved up two spots to No. 6 and Belle Plaine is back at No. 8. In Class 1A, Fertile-Beltrami moved up two spots to No. 7 and Dawson-Boyd is back at No. 10.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (26-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata (23-3). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. East Ridge (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Hopkins (19-7). Previous Rank: No. 8

6. Prior Lake (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Buffalo (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 4

9. Chaska (22-4). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Lakeville South (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 9

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (22-2). Previous Rank: 1

2. DeLaSalle (23-3). Previous Rank: 2

3. Richfield (24-2). Previous Rank: 3

4. Mahtomedi (23-3). Previous Rank: 4

5. Northfield (23-3). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Mankato East (19-7). Previous Rank: 8

7. St. Paul Johnson (19-6). Previous Rank: 6

8. St. Cloud Apollo (19-7). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Grand Rapids (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Orono (16-10). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 2A

1. Morris (26-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Goodhue (27-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Pequot Lakes (25-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Montevideo (25-2). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Minnehaha Academy (20-5). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (22-4). Previous Rank: No. 8

7. Holy Family (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 6

8. Belle Plaine (21-5). Previous Rank: unranked

9. Southwest Christian (19-7). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Albany (20-6). Previous Rank: No. 9

Class 1A

1. Henning (26-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Central Minnesota Christian (26-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Southland (26-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (24-3). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Pelican Rapids (21-5). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Hills-Beaver Creek (24-3). Previous Rank: No. 7

7. Fertile-Beltrami (24-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Red Lake County (24-3). Previous Rank: No. 5

9. Liberty Classical (24-2). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Dawson-Boyd (21-5). Previous Rank: unranked

