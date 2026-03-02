Boys hockey state tournament: Predictions for semifinalists and champions in Class 2A and 1A

Strib Varsity writers Olivia Hicks and Jim Paulsen offer their predictions on which boys hockey teams take home the Class 2A and Class 1A titles.

Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

Class 2A

Olivia says:

In the quarterfinals: The path to get to state was full of upsets, will we see more under Grand Casino Arena’s bright lights on Wednesday? Not likely. Minnetonka takes on Gentry Academy in the quarterfinals and with the No. 1 seed Skippers’ two season losses to the No. 8 seed’s nine season losses, the odds are in Minnetonka’s favor. The Rosemount Irish, visiting state for the first time in 34 years, won’t go down easy once they get there. Even though the Thunderhawks are the No. 5 seed, right behind Rosemount, Grand Rapids lost to Rosemount 6-0 earlier in the season. Andover has a strong roster, but its 14 season losses point toward a quarterfinal exit against state tourney regulars, the Edina Hornets. A Lakeville South win over defending champ Moorhead isn’t in the cards this year.

In the semifinals: Rosemount’s state tourney return will end in the semis against Minnetonka’s top-tier defense. Edina is good, but if the first game of the season’s 6-3 loss to Moorhead is anything to go off of, the Spuds will head to the finals.

The champion: Moorhead 2, Minnetonka 1. It’s hard to complete a back-to-back state title, but it’s even harder to bet against the Spuds. The Skippers, however, are good at a third-period comeback. An overtime game would not only be thrilling, but characteristic of both teams.

Jim says

Quarterfinals: There will be few surprises in the first round. I can’t see Gentry Academy getting past Minnetonka. The Skippers are too strong defensively. I feel the same way about Moorhead advancing past Lakeville South and Edina beating another surprise entrant in 11-14-3 Andover. The Huskies are the only sub-.500 team in the entire tournament. There are some real questions to be answered in 4 vs. 5 matchup. It’s been a special year for Rosemount, making it’s first tournament appearance since 1992, but I’m a big believer in state-tournament experience. Grand Rapids is making its 18th tourney appearance, has four state titles and was here last in 2024. It matters.