Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Boys hockey state tournament: Predictions for semifinalists and champions in Class 2A and 1A

Staff writers Olivia Hicks and Jim Paulsen agree on one final, disagree on the other.

Hibbing-Chisholm is the unanimous picks by Strib Varsity writers to win the Class 1A title this year. Hunter Gustavsson (pictured) enthusiatically yells out the lineup before a game at the Hibbing Memorial Arena in Hibbing, Minn., on Friday, January 9, 2026. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Olivia Hicks and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Strib Varsity writers Olivia Hicks and Jim Paulsen offer their predictions on which boys hockey teams take home the Class 2A and Class 1A titles.

Here is the complete bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

Class 2A

Olivia says:

In the quarterfinals: The path to get to state was full of upsets, will we see more under Grand Casino Arena’s bright lights on Wednesday? Not likely. Minnetonka takes on Gentry Academy in the quarterfinals and with the No. 1 seed Skippers’ two season losses to the No. 8 seed’s nine season losses, the odds are in Minnetonka’s favor. The Rosemount Irish, visiting state for the first time in 34 years, won’t go down easy once they get there. Even though the Thunderhawks are the No. 5 seed, right behind Rosemount, Grand Rapids lost to Rosemount 6-0 earlier in the season. Andover has a strong roster, but its 14 season losses point toward a quarterfinal exit against state tourney regulars, the Edina Hornets. A Lakeville South win over defending champ Moorhead isn’t in the cards this year.

In the semifinals: Rosemount’s state tourney return will end in the semis against Minnetonka’s top-tier defense. Edina is good, but if the first game of the season’s 6-3 loss to Moorhead is anything to go off of, the Spuds will head to the finals.

The champion: Moorhead 2, Minnetonka 1. It’s hard to complete a back-to-back state title, but it’s even harder to bet against the Spuds. The Skippers, however, are good at a third-period comeback. An overtime game would not only be thrilling, but characteristic of both teams.

Jim says

Quarterfinals: There will be few surprises in the first round. I can’t see Gentry Academy getting past Minnetonka. The Skippers are too strong defensively. I feel the same way about Moorhead advancing past Lakeville South and Edina beating another surprise entrant in 11-14-3 Andover. The Huskies are the only sub-.500 team in the entire tournament. There are some real questions to be answered in 4 vs. 5 matchup. It’s been a special year for Rosemount, making it’s first tournament appearance since 1992, but I’m a big believer in state-tournament experience. Grand Rapids is making its 18th tourney appearance, has four state titles and was here last in 2024. It matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semifinals: Minnetonka 4, Grand Rapids 1. The Skippers have spent the entire season shutting down their opponents. They’ll do it again. Moorhead 3, Edina 2, OT. The Spuds might be the most talented team in the state. They beat Edina 6-3 way back on Nov. 21. I see a similar result coming in a game primed to be a classic.

Championship: Yes, Minnetonka beat Moorhead 4-2 on Dec. 20. And I’m leading toward Minnetonka doing it again. Good defense tends to beat good offense. And no team in the state plays better defense than the Skippers. Minnetonka 3, Moorhead 2

Class 1A

Related Coverage

Olivia says

In the quarterfinals: Dodge County doesn’t stand a chance against No. 1 seed Hibbing/Chisholm. The same is true for No. 7 seed Mankato West’s face-off with No. 2 seed Delano. But Mahtomedi vs. St. Cloud Cathedral and Warroad vs. Northern Lakes are a difficult call. A 4-3 win against the Crusaders in February puts Mahtomedi in a prime spot for an advance. Warroad’s five season losses compared to Northern Lakes’ 10 suggest a sizable win.

In the semifinals: The Bluejackets shouldn’t have any trouble sneaking pucks past Mahtomedi to get to the finals. Warroad vs. Delano is more of a toss-up. The Warriors are on a nine-game winning streak, but they lost to the Tigers 3-1 early in the season.

The champion: Back in December, the two teams tied 3-3 in an overtime game. Only one can come out on top this time around. Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Delano 4.

Jim says

Quarterfinals: The seeding is spot on, Hibbing/Chisholm will get by Dodge County, Delano might struggle early but will wear out Mankato West and Warroad should have few problems with Northern Lakes. As in Class 2A, the best matchup of the 1A quarterfinals will be the 4 vs. 5 pairing. Both teams, Mahtomedi and St. Cloud Cathedral have won titles in recent years (Mahtomedi twice, in 2020 and 2023, Cathedral in 2024.) Mahtomedi’s schedule, chock full of top-flight opponents, will pay off. The Zephyrs won the head-to-head matchup 4-3 on Feb. 13.

Semifinals: Hibbing/Chisholm is too close to their first state title in more than 50 years to blow it now. The Bluejackets will beat Mahtomedi 3-0. Delano has playmakers and defeated Warroad 3-1 in November. But I go back to what I said about having tournament experience. The Warriors have the pedigree. Warroad 5, Delano 2

Championship: Hibbing/Chisholm 2, Warroad 1. After their heartbreaking loss in 2025, I think this is the Bluejackets time. But it won’t be easy.

Comment

About the Authors

Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Hockey

Full brackets announced for 2026 boys hockey state tournament

Boys Hockey

Comments