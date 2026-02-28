Skip to main content
Podcast: Get to know Moorhead boys hockey senior Tyden Bergeson

Tyden Bergeson, a Mr. Hockey finalist, helped defending champion Moorhead get the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A boys hockey state tournament.

Moorhead players celebrate after winning the Class 2A championship game in 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minutes after brackets were released for the boys hockey state tournament the morning of Feb. 28, Moorhead senior Tyden Bergeson was getting ready for practice.

But first, he took some time to chat with Michael Rand for a special edition of the Daily Delivery podcast.

The Spuds, the defending Class 2A champions, received the No. 2 seed in the 2A bracket and will face No. 7 Lakeville South in the quarterfinals on March 5.

Bergeson, a Mr. Hockey finalist, talked about his hockey journey, his decision to return to Moorhead for his senior season, the pressure that comes with being the defending state champs and the best parts about high school hockey.

About the Author

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

