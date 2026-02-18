Podcast: Get to know Bemidji girls hockey star Bailey Rupp

Things are going to feel a lot different on Thursday for Rupp and her Bemidji teammates. Making their first state tourney appearance since 2007, No. 5 seed Bemidji will face No. 4 Edina in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Rupp and her teammates survived a tense section final last week in Bemidji against Moorhead as a late 4-1 lead gave way to a 4-3 final in front of a standing room only crowd. A lot of those same Bemidji fans figure to make the trek to St. Paul for this year’s state tournament.
Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).
