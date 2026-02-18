Podcast: Get to know Bemidji girls hockey star Bailey Rupp

The last time her Bemidji team played in the tournament, Rupp wasn’t even born yet.

The last time Bailey Rupp attended the state girls high school hockey tournament in St. Paul, it was as a spectator.

Things are going to feel a lot different on Thursday for Rupp and her Bemidji teammates. Making their first state tourney appearance since 2007, No. 5 seed Bemidji will face No. 4 Edina in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

“Every year when we go down to watch it, it’s the worst feeling ever just sitting there in the stands, knowing we could be out there,” Rupp told Daily Delivery host Michael Rand on a special edition of the Star Tribune’s daily podcast. “So now being able to actually skate on the ice and be the ones playing, it’s gonna be pretty special.”

Rupp and her teammates survived a tense section final last week in Bemidji against Moorhead as a late 4-1 lead gave way to a 4-3 final in front of a standing room only crowd. A lot of those same Bemidji fans figure to make the trek to St. Paul for this year’s state tournament.

Rupp, who helped the U.S. win gold at the Under-18 IIHF Women’s World Championship in January, had more to say in the full podcast interview here: