Hill-Murray has the most dangerous top line in the state tournament. Here’s why.

Last February, when Hill-Murray players raised the program’s third Class 2A state championship trophy, a quick skim down their tournament roster might have made opposing teams wary.

The Pioneers were only graduating four seniors, and their forward line of sophomores Emily Pohl, Jaycee Chatleain and Elliana Engelhardt — dubbed “the green line” — scored 10 of the 15 goals the Pioneers put up against Andover, Rosemount and Edina in last year’s state tourney.

Hill-Murray had two more seasons with one of the state’s most formidable lines before its players went on to play in college: Chatleain to the Gophers, Engelhardt to Minnesota State Mankato and Pohl to Wisconsin.

Early in the 2025-26 season, however, the Pioneers coaches split them up.

Ahead of the playoffs, though, the trio were reunited. Coach John Pohl estimates his green line, which started playing together as freshmen, has only played together in eight of this season’s 27 games.

Chatleain, Engelhardt and Emily Pohl said that they, and the Pioneers, are more dangerous because of their time apart on the ice. They’re 23-3-1 and the No. 1 seed in this year’s Class 2A tournament. Hill-Murray plays No. 8 seed Lakeville North in the 2A quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Feb. 19.

“They split us up until basically Christmas,” Emily Pohl said. Pohl has 46 points this season, Chatleain 48, and Engelhardt 35. “They put us back together. And if it works, it works, and if other line combinations work better, then we go with those.”

Some of the retooling was out of necessity. Sophomore forward Gwynn Skoogman was out with a knee injury for all but eight games of the regular season, and once she returned, Emily was missing from the forward group for four games, away winning gold with the U-18 U.S. national team alongside teammate and junior defender Addy McLay.