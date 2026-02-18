Live updates from girls hockey Class 1A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

After Warroad eighth-grade defender Elle Hardwick scored her first varsity goal in the quarterfinal, and freshman forward Olivia Anthony pushed her season’s goal haul to 23-goal, senior forward Taylor Reese and junior forward Jaylie French thought about what sort of advice they told the Warriors’ younger crew, and what they wanted to know ahead of their first state tournament.

Warroad players celebrate after defeating Luverne 5-1 in a MSHSL girls hockey Class 1A quarterfinal game. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“I think ‘the X’ has some bouncy boards,” said Reese. (That doesn’t change, seemingly, even with the arena’s name switch from ‘the X’ to ‘Grand Casino Arena.’)

The ice is different, noted French. In Warroad, they play on an Olympic-size sheet. Is it better, up there? “I like it better,” she laughed.

Said Reese: “The bright lights, it’s a big stage, [it’s about] not getting too nervous and just keeping the game simple.”

Luverne senior goaltender Emma Saarloos ended her 39-save performance with the advice of, “Just take it all in. You get to do it, how many times in your career?”

State tournament experience doesn’t just give the Warriors wisdom. It also gives them some extra motivation, based on how last year played out: a championship game 4-3 overtime loss to Dodge County, who Warroad could face in the semifinals.