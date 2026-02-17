Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls hockey team

No matter how the girls hockey state tournaments play out at Grand Casino Arena this week, these 25 players have left their mark on the 2025-26 season.

From Marshall to Roseau, from turnaround seasons to quests to defend section and state titles — meet this year’s All-Minnesota girls hockey team.

The well of girls hockey talent in Minnesota is deep, and any list would not be exhaustive. Strib Varsity considered team and individual success, consulted coaches and observed games to put together this group of All-Minnesota talent (listed in alphabetical order):

Clockwise from top left: Talla Hansen, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Jaycee Chatleain, Hill-Murray; Jasmine Hovda, Roseau; Alaina Gnetz, Centennial/Spring Lake Park; Lizzy Callahan, Westonka/Southwest Christian. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lizzy Callahan

Westonka/Southwest Christian senior forward

The versatile Callahan can do it all — she played on the blue line last season, shifted back to forward this year, ran the Whitehawks’ power play and led the penalty kill. She tallied 23 goals and 24 assists for the Class 1A, Section 5 runners-up. College: Minnesota Duluth

Jaycee Chatleain

Hill-Murray junior forward

Smooth with the puck and able to create ample space for her linemates, Chatleain has 20 goals and 27 assists for a Hill-Murray team looking to defend its Class 2A state title. College: Minnesota

Alaina Gnetz

Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior forward