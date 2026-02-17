2026 All-Minnesota Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Maddy Kimbrel of Holy Family

Maddy Kimbrel uses the free period at the end of her school day to get a jump start on her college future. However, her self-organized “study hall” looks a little different from that of her senior classmates at Holy Family Catholic, minus one.

Arriving early to a hockey practice this month, the forward dumped out a five-gallon bucket of pucks, alone on the ice at the Victoria Rec Center.

Otherwise quiet and focused, Kimbrel raised her voice for the first time since arriving at the rink, calling out a friendly “Run!” in greeting when the door swung open.

She was eager to squeeze in a half-hour of shooting practice on future Wisconsin Badgers teammate and All-Minnesota goaltender Kayla Swartout, who shared Kimbrel’s free period this semester.

In the fall, Kimbrel was on her own, ripping puck after puck ahead of a historic season for Holy Family girls hockey.

“We get competitive,” Kimbrel admitted. “It’s fun to get to know her, and fun to score on her.”

Holy Family’s Maddy Kimbrel (#11), left, and Hill-Murray’s Jaycee Chatleain (#22) battle for the puck during their game on Dec. 6, 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fire coach Randy Koeppl called Kimbrel’s grit an “Olympic mentality,” a rare quality he sees only in an elite handful of players. It’s how she scored 35 goals, tallied 19 assists and helped Holy Family (24-3) reach its first No. 1 state ranking in December, and part of why she is this year’s All-Minnesota Girls Hockey Player of the Year.

“She refuses to lose,” Koeppl said, “and when she does, she comes back again and again and again.”