Before they take different sides of the Border Battle, can three seniors help lead Holy Family to a state title?

Three Holy Family girls hockey players — seniors Kayla Swartout, Katya Sander and Maddy Kimbrel — sat shoulder-to-shoulder at the Victoria Rec Center after a December practice.

They know there is plenty of high school hockey left to play as Holy Family, undefeated at 13-0-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time in program history, chases its first Class 2A championship. But for a moment, they talked about after.

“We’ll still be friends, hopefully,” said Sander, a future Minnesota Gopher.

Swartout and Kimbrel, a pair of Wisconsin commits, burst into incredulous laughter. “Wait, whoa, whoa. Hopefully?”

The trio of forward Kimbrel, defender Sander and goaltender Swartout make up three-quarters of the state’s four seniors committed to the Minnesota and Wisconsin women’s hockey programs. Warroad’s standout goaltender Payton Rolli will join Sander with the Gophers.

It’s not rare for Minnesota high school players to commit to Division I programs, including the home-state Gophers and their rivals in Madison.

But for three senior teammates to be committed to the two winningest women’s hockey programs, which belong in any conversation about college hockey’s greatest rivalries? Now, that might turn heads.