Before they take different sides of the Border Battle, can three seniors help lead Holy Family to a state title?

Sander, who grew up going to Gophers games at Ridder Arena, committed in March 2025. She had considered exploring Ivy League programs, but she said the Gophers, her first recruiting call, were “super personable, and they’re really committed to me and my development,” setting up Sander with a film coach to keep honing her defensive IQ.
Before recruiting had begun, Kimbrel, not yet a teenager, had caught her eye on a comfy red Badgers sweatshirt at Scheels. But her dad told her, “You’re not getting any Wisconsin gear unless you commit to play hockey there.”
A few years later, he’s warmed up to the idea with a pair of Badgers socks and a baseball cap. “If he has a sweatshirt, it’s black, because he can’t go to the red yet,” Kimbrel said.
Swartout said her first goalie coach, former Gophers goaltender Shyler Sletta, told her, “‘I’ll only put a W on for you.’”
It’s Sander’s family with the Badgers ties; her dad pole vaulted and played football for Wisconsin before going on to attend Minnesota’s medical school. He once offered Sander his old Wisconsin letterman jacket for a school spirit “Dress Like Your Favorite Team” day, which Sander politely declined.
Kimbrel was accepted into Wisconsin’s business school, Swartout hopes to one day get her pilot’s license, and Sander is eyeing medical school, though she said it might be a tough juggle with playing hockey as long as she can, hopefully into the pros.
Comments