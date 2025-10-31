Ten Minnesotans picked for USA Hockey women’s national team

Ten Minnesota girls were selected to the USA Hockey roster that will compete in January’s International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championships.

The group includes juniors Emily Pohl and Addison McLay, members of Hill-Murray’s reigning Class 2A state championship program.

Minnesota’s 10 selections lead all states in the 25-player roster that was announced Friday. Massachusetts is second, represented by seven players.

The 2026 tournament will run from Jan. 10-18 in Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia, meaning participating players will miss a short window of the high school season. Last year, the U.S. — which has medaled in all 17 editions of the tournament, including nine golds — came home with silver.

The Minnesotans selected are:

Haley Box, a Shattuck-St. Mary’s senior forward from Eden Prairie (College: Wisconsin)

Alaina Gnetz, a Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior forward from Woodbury (College: Minnesota Duluth)

Talla Hansen, a Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior forward from Wayzata (College: Minnesota)

Maddy Kimbrel, a Holy Family senior forward from Long Lake (College: Wisconsin)

Taylee Manion, a Proctor/Hermantown sophomore defender from Hermantown

Addison McLay, a Hill-Murray junior defender from Hastings (College: Ohio State)

Mia Miller, a Northfield senior defender from Dundas (College: Minnesota State Mankato)

Emily Pohl, a Hill-Murray junior forward from Woodbury (College: Wisconsin)

Bailey Rupp, a Bemidji senior forward from Bemdiji (College: Minnesota Duluth)

Katya Sander, a Holy Family senior defender from Chanhassen (College: Minnesota)

Kimbrel competed for Team USA at last year’s IIHF Under-18 World Championships.

Box is joined on the roster by four other players with hometowns outside of Minnesota that also compete for Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a private boarding school in Faribault that does not play in the Minnesota State High School League. Those players include forward Kylie Amelkovich (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), forward Jane Daley (Medfield, Mass.), defender Sloan Hartmetz (Phoenixville, Pa.) and Morgan Stickney (Manhattan Beach, Calif.).