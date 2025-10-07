When Hill-Murray junior Emily Pohl called her grandparents to tell them she was committing to play college hockey at Wisconsin, they told her they would need to get some Badgers red to wear. They were used to pulling for the Gophers, with whom both of Pohl’s parents won national hockey titles.

Pohl, coming off a 2025 Class 2A state title with the Pioneers, is forging her own path with the reigning NCAA national champions. She announced her verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin on Monday.

“Honestly, I’m the most lucky person in the entire world,” Pohl said. “My parents are my two biggest supporters out of anybody I know. … They did not care where I ended up, as long as I was happy and felt confident.”

Last season, a young core — Pohl among them — helped Hill-Murray to its third state title with a 5-4 overtime win over Edina in the Class 2A state championship game. Pohl recorded 41 goals and 33 assists, good for fourth in the state in points and a team-high 2.39 points per game.

Her totals are up to 71 goals and 74 assists through three seasons with the Pioneers, who are coached by her parents, John Pohl and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

“She has a huge compete level and really wants to win,” John Pohl said. “She’s been surrounded by good players her entire life, and I think that helped her a lot in terms of developing her hockey IQ and just being pushed and playing the game at a higher level.”

Hill-Murray players celebrate their 2025 Class 2A state championship after defeating Edina in two overtimes. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Both John and Krissy have their names etched in Gophers hockey history. John, who earned Mr. Hockey honors while playing for Red Wing, won a national title with Minnesota in 2002. Krissy, a Ms. Hockey winner at Park Center, is still second in the Gophers’ record books in points per game (2.35) after helping Minnesota to back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005. She also played in the Olympics twice.

“I absolutely loved my time at Minnesota. It was awesome. But I loved playing at Wisconsin. I loved playing at North Dakota, and the rivalries were always fun,” John said. “Em’s a very independent kid, and she wants to do her own thing, and we’re fully supportive of it.”