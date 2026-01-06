Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Bonus edition: Here’s how potential section tournament seeding is looking based on what’s happened so far.

Cooper Siegert (13) and the Shakopee Sabers’ have scoring depth, which is why the team has risen to No. 6 in the Minnesota Top 25 boys hockey rankings. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (12-0-1). Previous rank: 2

After defeating Moorhead and with winter break in the rearview mirror, the Skippers picked up where they left off, blanking Blaine 5-0 and Mahtomedi 4-0. That makes seven shutouts.

2. Moorhead (12-1-0). Previous rank: 1

The Spuds stormed through the Tradition Invitational, beating three of the state’s top Class 2A teams — Cretin-Derham Hall, Shakopee and St. Thomas Academy — on successive nights.

3. Hermantown (1A, 11-0-2). Previous rank: 9

Is there really much difference between the top teams in Class 2A and Class 1A? The Hawks are 8-0-2 against 2A teams this season.

4. Edina (10-3-0). Previous rank: 6

Alex White’s goal barely a minute into overtime lifted the Hornets over St. Thomas Academy in a thriller in the Tradition.

5. St. Thomas Academy (9-4-1). Previous: 4

STA has lost its past two games — 6-2 to Moorhead and 3-2 to Edina — but are still in position to get the top seed in Section 3.

6. Shakopee (10-3-0). Previous rank: 12

The Sabers’ scoring depth showed up in a 7-1 shellacking of Holy Angels in which seven different Shakopee players scored a goal.

7. Rogers (9-4-1). Previous rank: 14

Sluggish early, the Royals are getting cranked up, going 5-0-1 in their past six games.

8. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 11-1-1). Previous rank: 8

It’s hard enough to stop one Swanson. But shutting down high-scoring brothers Cole and Tate Swanson, both with 15 goals each, just doesn’t happen.

9. Duluth Marshall (11-1-1). Previous rank: 15

The Hilltoppers have yet to lose to a team from Minnesota. Their only loss came to Superior (Wis.) in a holiday tournament.

10. Warroad (1A, 10-3-0). Previous rank: 13

The Warriors have won nine of their past 10 by playing Warroad hockey: Fast, aggressive and in-your-face.

11. Maple Grove (9-3-1). Previous rank: 7

The Crimson are back to their successful ways with a 4-0-1 stretch after losing three of their past four.

12. Stillwater (10-3-1). Previous rank: 5

The Ponies have come back down to Earth after winning eight of their first nine games.

13. Hill-Murray (6-3-2). Previous rank: 4

The offense has been sporadic, but the defense and goaltending have been consistent.

14. Rosemount (10-3-1). Previous rank: 18

Goalie Drew Sherman made eight saves in overtime to preserve a 2-2 tie with streaking Rogers.

15. Farmington (11-0-1). Previous rank: unranked

Some may quibble with the Tigers’ ranking, but undefeated is undefeated. They deserve this spot.

16. Cretin-Derham Hall (8-5-0). Previous rank: 19

The Raiders lost three of four games to highly-ranked St. Thomas Academy, Moorhead and Edina, but held the lead or were tied in the second period in each one.

17. Bloomington Jefferson (11-1-1). Previous rank: 25

The Jaguars finally hit a sour note in their revival tour, losing for the first time, 4-2 to Armstrong Cooper. Their response against Holy Family on Jan. 6 will speak volumes.

18. Northfield (1A, 9-1-0). Previous ranking: unranked

In their impressive 10-game start, the Raiders have owned the third period, outscoring foes 13-3.

19. Totino-Grace (9-2-0). Previous ranking: unranked

In their current four-game winning streak, the Eagles have allowed only two goals.

20. Monticello (1A, 8-2-2). Previous ranking: unranked

The Magic have ripped off seven victories in a row.

21. Delano (1A, 9-3-1). Previous ranking: 24

Forward Daniel Halonen has scored at least two goals in five of the Tigers’ past seven games.

22. Forest Lake (9-3-0). Previous ranking: 21

Forward Ryder Siedow has five goals and eight points in the Rangers’ past two games.

23. Holy Angels (8-4-0). Previous ranking: 10

After a seven-game winning streak, the Stars’ schedule stiffened up and they’ve now lost three of their past four games.

24. Luverne (1A, 13-2-0). Previous ranking: 23

The Cardinals finally lost, dropping a pair in the Granite City Showcase in St. Cloud.

25. International Falls (1A, 8-0-2). Previous ranking: unranked

High-scoring seniors and cousins Anthony and William Yerxa are among the top scoring leaders in the state and are lighting it up on the border. Anthony has 47 points and William 45.

Section tournament crystal ball

We’ve reached the halfway point, roughly, of the 2025-26 boys hockey season. Let’s take a look at where teams stand in their respective sections.

Class 2A

Section 1: Undefeated Farmington has a healthy lead in the race for the No. 1 seed.

Section 2: It’s a three-horse race at the top, with Minnetonka holding an edge over Shakopee and Bloomington Jefferson.

Section 3: St. Thomas Academy and Rosemount are at the top, with Cretin-Derham Hall nosing around.

Section 4: Stillwater … but keep an eye on Hill-Murray.

Section 5: Four teams could claim the No. 1 seed: Maple Grove, Blaine, Totino-Grace or Centennial. The smart money is on the Crimson. Fear the Leaf.

Section 6: Edina and Rogers are jostling for the No. 1 seed.

Section 7: Duluth Marshall is making a strong case for the top seed.

Section 8: Moorhead. Enough said.

Class 1A

Section 1: Northfield is the frontrunner. Rochester Lourdes, Albert Lea and Dodge County could swoop in, but don’t count on it.

Section 2: Delano and Blake are the favorites in this section.

Section 3: It’s Luverne’s section title to lose.

Section 4: A wide-open race for the No. 1 seed will likely come down to Hastings or Mahtomedi.

Section 5: It’s been St. Cloud Cathedral for the past few years, but Monticello is the likely No. 1 seed.

Section 6: Sartell.

Section 7: The toughest section in Class 1A. Hermantown or Hibbing/Chisholm will emerge.

Section 8: Warroad, with hesitation. Don’t overlook Bagley-Fosston.

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

