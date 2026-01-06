Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (12-0-1). Previous rank: 2

After defeating Moorhead and with winter break in the rearview mirror, the Skippers picked up where they left off, blanking Blaine 5-0 and Mahtomedi 4-0. That makes seven shutouts.

2. Moorhead (12-1-0). Previous rank: 1

The Spuds stormed through the Tradition Invitational, beating three of the state’s top Class 2A teams — Cretin-Derham Hall, Shakopee and St. Thomas Academy — on successive nights.

3. Hermantown (1A, 11-0-2). Previous rank: 9

Is there really much difference between the top teams in Class 2A and Class 1A? The Hawks are 8-0-2 against 2A teams this season.

4. Edina (10-3-0). Previous rank: 6