Reusse: For Jackson County Central football stars, state basketball tournament ends with life lesson

Jackson County Central made it through Section 3 to reach the Class 2A boys basketball state tournament in 2024. The Huskies ran into Albany in the quarterfinals and were defeated 87-66. There was a rematch on Tuesday, March 24, before a smallish audience at Target Center, and Jackson County brought with it a plan of action for this trip to Minneapolis:

“Let’s win that thing.”

Comparing scores always is a risky business, particularly in a competition with the nightly variables of basketball, but the Huskies could find optimism in the fact they had defeated No. 1-rated Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 57-52 in the section final, and Albany had lost to MACA earlier in February.

This tournament also was going to be the last go-round for Roman Voss and Weston Rowe as partners in athletic success, going back to third grade. They were big parts of back-to-back Class 2A football titles in 2024 and 2025.

Roman Voss, left, and Weston Rowe. (Weston Rowe/Weston Rowe)

Football will now be the game for both, with Voss headed to the Gophers as a coveted recruit, and Rowe having committed to South Dakota State early in 2025.

Voss had been ordered by P.J. Fleck to be on campus on June 3 to start learning the art of playing tight end. One day later, Rowe will get in his truck and make the two-hour, all-freeway drive to Brookings to become a very large Jackrabbit.

Even with that as the future, basketball always has been at least tied with football as a passion.

“To be honest, basketball was my sport,” Rowe said in a phone conversation last week. “I was a tall kid and had played summer basketball all over the country. And in football, I didn’t play that much … didn’t get started until high school."