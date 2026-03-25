Reusse: For Jackson County Central football stars, state basketball tournament ends with life lesson

“The past three games we’ve played amazing,” Voss said. “We were the No. 4 team in the state, had a really good chance of winning it here …
“I couldn’t have played worse basketball. Our team couldn’t have played worse basketball, so it’s just frustrating. That’s part of sports, part of life.”
And back home in Jackson, while the basketball team has a couple of light practices in the Twin Cities and waits for a consolation game on Friday, March 27, there is cruel world trauma taking place.
There was a horrendous traffic crash on Friday, March 20, on the notorious Hwy. 71 in that area that left five dead, including four members of the Johnson family — Richard Warren Johnson, who would have turned 74 on March 21, and wife Kathleen Ann Johnson, 73, both of Jackson, and their daughters, Kelly Christine Hargus, 49, of Jackson, and Lindsey Kay Rossow, 47, of Lakefield.
I was talking with fathers Rod Voss and Nic Rowe on Tuesday and asked about that tragedy.
“Everyone in Jackson and the area knows the Johnsons,” Voss said. “Big family, good people. It’s horrible.”
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