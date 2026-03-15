Reusse: Football state champions from southwest Minnesota seeking to double up in basketball, too

MARSHALL, MINN. – What’s now titled Southwest Minnesota State University opened for students on Sept. 19, 1967, as the sixth of this state’s four-year state schools that once were referred to as “teacher’s colleges.”

That school was opened as a tribute to what those of us raised down there referred to as Minnesota’s “Southwest Corner.” In the mid-1960s, a “rich” farmer had 440 acres; there were many more farms with 220 acres and eight kids following Mom and Dad into Mass or Lutheran services on a Sunday.

As the son of an undertaker, a Catholic but needing Lutheran customers to make a go of it, we went to every fall church dinner within a 60-mile radius of Fulda — often doubleheaders in church basements of both denominations.

Way back then, you had to watch yourself on the “Our Fathers,” because we Catholics let it go with “deliver us from evil,” and the Lutherans added, “For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory.”

I would usually go with the crowd and add the addendum at the Lutheran locations, just to get a disapproving glance from my Irish mother.

The time leading up to the opening of Southwest State in Marshall was glorious for that corner of Minnesota. Why was that? Well, there were starting to be more TV options than just sturdy KELO-Ch. 11 from Sioux Falls, and even better:

The Southwest Corner won three state one-class basketball tournaments in a period of five seasons: incredible Edgerton in 1960; Marshall itself in an all-time great final vs. Cloquet in 1963; and Luverne, swift, sturdy and frightful in those splendid white-with-red lettering uniforms in 1964.

We onetime residents of the area could also stretch the boundaries for the corner and claim Sherburn, over there 45 miles east of Worthington, as the last champion in strictly a one-class system in 1970, with Minnesota’s M&M Boys (Tom Mulso and Jeff McCarron).