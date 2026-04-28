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Here are some of the top performances at the Hamline Elite

Of the 31 individual events on April 24, 18 resulted in new Minnesota records.

Elizabeth Tuttle of St. Paul Academy, left, and Andrew Jones of Osakis were among the top winners at the Hamline Elite meet on April 24.
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By Thomas Chen

For The Minnesota Star Tribune

Here are 20 standout athletes that produced the stellar results at the Hamline Elite Meet:

Boys

Aaron Geiken, junior, Farmington, 110-meter hurdles

Geiken ran a time of 13.83 seconds, posting the fastest time in Minnesota and the 41st-best time in the nation this season. He ran 0.39 seconds faster than second-place finisher and defending Class 2A state champion Lorenzo Hampton III from Fridley.

Makhi Clerk, senior, Osseo, 100 meters

In a nail-biting 100m final, Clerk edged out Edina’s Noah Johnson by 0.01 seconds at 10.47, improving by 0.09 seconds the time he set in the prelims.

Tyler Flippen, junior, Andover, 1600 meters

Flippen won the 1600 meters in 4 minutes, 8.74 seconds, nine seconds under his personal best and the top time in Minnesota this year. He defeated Sean Fries, who also placed second in the 3200 meters.

Pierce Petersohn, senior, Triton, 400 meters

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Undefeated in the 400 meters this season, the Class 1A state runner-up ran in 47.24 seconds to beat defending Class 3A state champion Sebastian Strauss. His time cut 0.92 seconds off his previous personal best and is the fastest time in the state this year.

Andrew Jones, senior, Osakis, 300-meter hurdles

Jones, the 2025 Class 1A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles, ran 37.30 in the event, beating the top 110-meter hurdler in the state, Aaron Geiken. Jones’s time also makes him the No. 1-ranked 300-meter hurdler in Minnesota.

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Aaron Peterson, senior, Anoka, 800 meters

Peterson defeated Class 1A state champion Tate Goergen, running 1:52.87, a personal best and the No. 1 time in the state. He led both 400-meter splits, winning decisively by 1.12 seconds.

Lane Hoffman, senior, Hastings, 200 meters

Hoffman won the 200-meter race in 21.22 seconds, the top time in Minnesota and a national top 100 time. He is the reigning 3A 200m state champion.

Erik Semling, sophomore, Cotter/Hope, 3200 meters

The class 1A state champion trailed class 3A state champion Sean Fries for the first 2400 meters of the race before kicking into gear and winning by 2.01 seconds. Semling’s time of 8:54.34 is the top time in the state and No. 41 in the nation.

Joshua Schmidt, senior, Chaska, pole vault

The 2025 3A state champion dominated from the start, opening with a height of 15 feet and 1 inch, a number no other competitor reached. He then cleared 16 feet on his first attempt, posting the second-best mark in the state and 46th in the nation, but failed to clear 17 feet.

Auggie Yonkey, sophomore, Maple River, discus

The shot put and discus specialist saved his best for the last of six attempts, throwing 179 feet, 8 inches and earning the second mark in the state this season. He was runner-up in the discus at the 2025 USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in the 15-16 age division.

Girls

Elizabeth Tuttle, senior, St. Paul Academy, 100-meter hurdles

A Class 1A double state champion in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, Tuttle ran the top time in Minnesota this year with a time of 14.07 seconds. Her time placed her fifth all-time in the state.

Taylor Kurtz, junior, Rochester Mayo, 100 meters

Kurtz was the only athlete to dip under 12 seconds, doing so in both the prelims and the final. Her winning time of 11.84 seconds was the new fastest time in the state.

Carley LaMotte, senior, Burnsville, 1600 meters

The 3A state runner-up ran 4:47.53, defeating the 3A state champion by 1.23 seconds. LaMotte’s time is No. 1 in the state and 26th in the nation.

Allison Richter, junior, Mounds View, 300-meter hurdles

After a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, Richer won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.44 with a decisive gap of 0.60 seconds. She ran the fastest time in the state and 24th in the nation this season, defeating Tuttle and Kentucky basketball commit Maddyn Greenway.

Noella Ross, senior, Chaska, 800 meters

Ross, the reigning 3A state champion, ran the 11th-best time in the nation and fastest time in Minnesota with 2:07.59 seconds.

Ellie Magnus, senior, Hastings, 200 meters

Magnus won the event in 24.28 seconds, the top time in the state. She narrowly edged out the No. 1 Minnesota 100-meter sprinter, Taylor Kurtz, by 0.06 seconds.

Margaret Duffy, junior, St. John’s Prep, 3200 meters

The Class 1A state champion won in 10:30.32, defeating the class 3A state 1600-meter and 3200-meter champion Maddie Gullickson. Her time is the fastest in the state this season.

Mckaylen Lewis, junior, Math & Science Academy, long jump

Lewis jumped 19 feet, 5.25 inches, the top mark in the state and nearly a foot longer than second-place finisher Payton Young. Lewis was runner-up at the 2025 Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Shiaflyn Cooper, junior, Elk River, triple jump

The defending 3A state champion jumped 39 feet, 10 inches, more than two feet longer than the second-place finisher and the top result in the state. Cooper placed sophomore at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March.

Jayda Wilson, senior, Roseville, pole vault

Wilson cleared her first three heights on her first attempts before clearing 12-6 on her third attempt and achieving the No. 1 mark in the state. She has been undefeated in pole vault since her sophomore season, having two 3A state titles under her belt.

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