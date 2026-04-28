Here are some of the top performances at the Hamline Elite

Here are 20 standout athletes that produced the stellar results at the Hamline Elite Meet:

Boys

Aaron Geiken, junior, Farmington, 110-meter hurdles

Geiken ran a time of 13.83 seconds, posting the fastest time in Minnesota and the 41st-best time in the nation this season. He ran 0.39 seconds faster than second-place finisher and defending Class 2A state champion Lorenzo Hampton III from Fridley.

Makhi Clerk, senior, Osseo, 100 meters

In a nail-biting 100m final, Clerk edged out Edina’s Noah Johnson by 0.01 seconds at 10.47, improving by 0.09 seconds the time he set in the prelims.

Tyler Flippen, junior, Andover, 1600 meters

Flippen won the 1600 meters in 4 minutes, 8.74 seconds, nine seconds under his personal best and the top time in Minnesota this year. He defeated Sean Fries, who also placed second in the 3200 meters.

Pierce Petersohn, senior, Triton, 400 meters