More Minnesota high school athletes sign Division I and II scholarships

High school seniors who did not make their college commitment official during previous NCAA signing periods in November, December or February are doing so this spring.
Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes that have signed or will soon sign with Division I or Division II schools.
Baseball
Owen Wilczek, Big Lake: Cincinnati
Basketball: Boys
Ezra Cunningham, St. Paul Academy: Jamestown
Will Kirsch, Waconia: Denver
Basketball: Girls
Maddy Blaylark, DeLaSalle: Northern State
Amaya Penn, St. Croix Lutheran: Bemidji State
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