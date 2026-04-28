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More Minnesota high school athletes sign Division I and II scholarships

Here’s the list of Minnesota athletes that have signed or will sign athletic aid documents in the coming weeks.

Ryann Voigt of DeLaSalle signed to play soccer at Virginia State. (Submitted)
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By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

High school seniors who did not make their college commitment official during previous NCAA signing periods in November, December or February are doing so this spring.

Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes that have signed or will soon sign with Division I or Division II schools.

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Clare Ryan Bradley from St. Paul Academy signs to run track and field for the University of Vermont (Submitted)

Baseball

Owen Wilczek, Big Lake: Cincinnati

Basketball: Boys

Ezra Cunningham, St. Paul Academy: Jamestown

Will Kirsch, Waconia: Denver

Basketball: Girls

Maddy Blaylark, DeLaSalle: Northern State

Amaya Penn, St. Croix Lutheran: Bemidji State

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Haylie Wolbeck, Royalton: St. Cloud State

Cross Country: Girls

Greta Shockey, Stillwater: North Dakota State

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Dance

Isabelle Gordon, Prior Lake: Minnesota

Lauren Johnson, Edina: Minnesota Duluth

Nine Kruse, Edina: North Dakota State

Kaia Wozney, Prior Lake: St. Thomas

Football

Colin Avery, St. Croix Lutheran: Concordia (St. Paul)

Hudson Bernarde, Edina: St. Thomas

Chris Bridges, Duluth Denfeld: Bemidji State

Lamari Brown, Spring Lake Park: Southwest Minnesota State

Robert Essie, Mounds View: Bemidji State

Ben Kallhoff, Sartell: Southwest Minnesota State

Braylon Kelly-Taylor, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Bemidji State

Emilio Rosario Matias, Stillwater: Jamestown

Justice Moody, St. Paul Johnson: Bemidji State

Nick Robinson, Chaska: South Dakota Mines

Marcus Snyder, Spring Lake Park: Southwest Minnesota State

Sammy Stephenson, Edina: Hillsdale

Golf: Boys

Brock Burhans, Detroit Lakes: Minnesota Crookston

Henry Johnson, SW Christian: North Dakota State

Golf: Girls

Stella Bodensteiner, Edina: St. Joseph’s

Hockey: Boys

Keegan Davis, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Augustana

Hockey: Girls

Sienna Barthelemy, Stillwater: Arizona

Grace Bendickson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: St. Michael’s

Lizzy Callahan, Southwest Christian: Minnesota Duluth

Taylor Reese, Warroad: St. Thomas

Lacrosse: Boys

Landon Bagne, Big Lake: North Dakota State

Jack Midas, Big Lake: Arizona State

Holton Vanderlinde, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Florida Tech

Lacrosse: Girls

Jaydin Dahn, Big Lake: Colorado State-Pueblo

Nola Johnson, Stillwater: Colorado Mesa

Nordic Skiing:Boys

Jackson Ashbach, Mounds View: Western Colorado

George Nelson, Stillwater: Colby

Rowing: Girls

Phoebe Chin, Edina: Washington

Elsa Myers, Gentry Academy: Minnesota

Soccer: Boys

Grayson Gerding, Gentry Academy: Green Bay

Soccer: Girls

Savannah Backberg, Stillwater: Minnesota State Mankato

Oceane Tsopzang Chekouo, Math & Science: Bemidji State

Emilia Hendricks, New Life Academy: Colorado Christian

Ava Nelson, SW Christian: Northern State

Ivy Nystrom, Mounds View: Lee

Dillan Reardon, Stillwater: Sioux Falls

Lily Smoley, Edina: New York University

Ryann Voigt, DeLaSalle: Virginia State

Allyson Vue, St. Paul Johnson: Northern Iowa

Softball

Tivoli Kennedy, Southwest Christian: Northern State

Ella Meyer, Edina: St. Thomas

Ava Roberts, Rogers: St. Cloud State

Kamrynn Tschritter, Big Lake: Lewis

Swimming and Diving: Boys

Micah Brecht, Chaska: South Dakota

Joe Hemberger, Edina: St. Thomas

Henry Kleve, Waconia: Lewis

Hayden Lenarz, Sartell: Wagner

Swimming and Diving: Girls

Jane Hughes, Edina: Grand Canyon

Libby McCarthy, Edina: Air Force

Marian Martin, Detroit Lakes: Minnesota State Moorhead

Frances Muir, Edina: Harvard

Isabella Ritz, Prior Lake: Minnesota State Moorhead

Tennis: Girls

Lauren Schenck, Edina: St. Thomas

Shelby Schnell, Holy Angels: Sioux Falls

Track and Field: Boys

Coye Braton, Detroit Lakes: Southwest Minnesota State

Colin Johnston, Stillwater: North Dakota

William Mansfield, Waseca: Northern State

Lincoln Sheck, Spring Lake Park: South Dakota Mines

Evan Uddin, Stillwater: Minnesota State Mankato

Nelson Weekes, St. Croix Lutheran: Concordia (St. Paul)

Track and Field: Girls

Noelle Boyd, Mounds View: Concordia (St. Paul)

Clare Ryan Bradley, St. Paul Academy: Vermont

Tayla Gassman, Big Lake: Michigan

Jada Mitchell, New Life Academy: Concordia (St. Paul)

Natalie Spindler, Detroit Lakes: Southwest Minnesota State

Volleyball: Boys

Drew Demarais, St. Michael-Albertville: Long Island

Volleyball: Girls

Emma Hanson, Chaska: Eastern Illinois

Kinley Soiney, Mabel-Canton: Jamestown

Sophie Williams, Rosemount: Minot State

Wrestling: Boys

Sawyer Nemitz, Waconia: Sioux Falls

Anthony Nichols, Edina: Sioux Falls

Eli Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville: North Dakota State

Wrestling: Girls

Marley Colvin, St. Croix Lutheran: Upper Iowa

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