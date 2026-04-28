More Minnesota high school athletes sign Division I and II scholarships

High school seniors who did not make their college commitment official during previous NCAA signing periods in November, December or February are doing so this spring.

Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes that have signed or will soon sign with Division I or Division II schools.

1/5 Clare Ryan Bradley from St. Paul Academy signs to run track and field for the University of Vermont (Submitted)

Baseball

Owen Wilczek, Big Lake: Cincinnati

Basketball: Boys

Ezra Cunningham, St. Paul Academy: Jamestown

Will Kirsch, Waconia: Denver

Basketball: Girls

Maddy Blaylark, DeLaSalle: Northern State

Amaya Penn, St. Croix Lutheran: Bemidji State