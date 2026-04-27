Three decades later, the Mighty Ducks Act is just as important as ever for Minnesota hockey

When Bob Milbert joined the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1987, he saw a glaring problem across the state.

“There was not enough ice time for the boys, let alone the girls,” the 76-year-old former DFL representative recalled.

From skating on the South St. Paul roster in the 1960s to playing Division I hockey for Dartmouth, Milbert knew the sport well, and he used that to author one of the most impactful pieces of hockey legislation in Minnesota.

In 1972, soon after Title IX passed, girls hockey in Minnesota boomed. But the number of ice rinks wasn’t growing at a parallel rate.

As a result, Milbert introduced the James Metzen Mighty Ducks Ice Center Development Act grant program in 1995 — named after Milbert’s co-author, former Minnesota state senator Metzen, and the 1992 Disney hockey comedy “The Mighty Ducks” — to build hockey rinks across the state to boost girls hockey ice time.

Milbert stood in front of the Legislature with a speech prepared: “A lot of communities are only able to have one A-team at any level, because there’s not enough ice time. These kids who don’t make the top team, they don’t play anymore because there’s no place for them to play. Just like in the ‘Mighty Ducks’ movie.”

The bill passed without pushback. In only five years, the program constructed 61 sheets of ice across Minnesota with $18 million in state funding overseen by the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission (MASC).