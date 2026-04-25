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Lakeville South names Brent Cullaton as boys hockey coach, pending school board approval

Brent Cullaton worked as a boys hockey assistant at Lakeville South under Josh Storm, who resigned March 19 at the school district’s request.

Lakeville is moving its Area Learning Center, designed to help students who struggle academically or socially in high school, to a space within each high school in 2017 in an effort to save money and provide a variety of classes for students. Above: Lakeville South High School.
Lakeville South High School is filling its boys hockey head coach opening. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lakeville South has named longtime professional hockey player Brent Cullaton as its new boys hockey coach, pending approval from the school board at its Tuesday, April 28 meeting.

South announced the news on its activities web site. Cullaton would replace Josh Storm, who resigned March 19 at the school district’s request.

Cullaton, 51, served as an assistant under Storm last season before the district placed Storm on leave. Cullaton stayed on as an assistant to then-interim coach Kurt Weber.

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Lakeville South wound up reaching the state tournament for the sixth time in seven years. After a loss to Moorhead in the state quarterfinals, Weber returned to his role as South’s head girls hockey coach, as Cullaton neared his chance to be a varsity head coach.

“It is an extreme honor to be named the head coach for the Lakeville South Boys Hockey team,” Cullaton said in the news release. “While it is exciting to forge ahead and carve a new path for this team, it is imperative to bring with us the tradition, hard work and success of past teams.”

Cullaton, who hails from Petawawa, Ontario, played professionally for two decades, hopping all over the U.S., and Canada, including stints in the IHL, AHL and ECHL. He didn’t reach the NHL, but he gained front office experience as assistant general manager of the Denver Cutthroats in the Central Hockey League. He has also coached at Shakopee and Lakeville North.

“Coach Cullaton’s skills of knowing how to teach the game inside and out while also caring deeply for the kids made him a great candidate,” Lakeville South activities director Eric Albright said in the news release.

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About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

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