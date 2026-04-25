Lakeville South names Brent Cullaton as boys hockey coach, pending school board approval

Cullaton, 51, served as an assistant under Storm last season before the district placed Storm on leave. Cullaton stayed on as an assistant to then-interim coach Kurt Weber.

South announced the news on its activities web site. Cullaton would replace Josh Storm, who resigned March 19 at the school district’s request .

Lakeville South has named longtime professional hockey player Brent Cullaton as its new boys hockey coach, pending approval from the school board at its Tuesday, April 28 meeting.

Lakeville South wound up reaching the state tournament for the sixth time in seven years. After a loss to Moorhead in the state quarterfinals, Weber returned to his role as South’s head girls hockey coach, as Cullaton neared his chance to be a varsity head coach.

“It is an extreme honor to be named the head coach for the Lakeville South Boys Hockey team,” Cullaton said in the news release. “While it is exciting to forge ahead and carve a new path for this team, it is imperative to bring with us the tradition, hard work and success of past teams.”

Cullaton, who hails from Petawawa, Ontario, played professionally for two decades, hopping all over the U.S., and Canada, including stints in the IHL, AHL and ECHL. He didn’t reach the NHL, but he gained front office experience as assistant general manager of the Denver Cutthroats in the Central Hockey League. He has also coached at Shakopee and Lakeville North.

“Coach Cullaton’s skills of knowing how to teach the game inside and out while also caring deeply for the kids made him a great candidate,” Lakeville South activities director Eric Albright said in the news release.