Meet Minnesota’s 2026 NHL draft prospects

A handful of Minnesotans will hope to walk across the KeyBank Center stage in Buffalo, N.Y., and slip an NHL jersey over their suits June 26-27.

For some, the dream of being drafted is becoming closer to a reality after NHL Central Scouting announced its final ranking of the top North American skaters on April 16.

Of the 224 players listed, 18 are from Minnesota with five of them recently completing the high school season. Players in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP) like Moorhead’s Wyatt Cullen, Rogers’ Jayden Kurtz and Andover’s Kent (KJ) Sauer jumped up in the standings compared to the mid-season rankings list.

Others — including Caleb Pittsley (Hometown: Edina), Phoenix Cahill (Cottage Grove), Nick Nelson (Monticello), Nate Celski (White Bear Lake) and Luke Puchner (New Germany) — are no longer in the prospect pool.

Here are the Minnesotans who hope to hear their names announced:

Wyatt Cullen

Rank: 13

Hometown: Moorhead

Current team: USNTDP