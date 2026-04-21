Strib Varsity High School Athletes of the Week: Meet 7 spring standouts

Taylor Kurtz

Rochester Mayo • girls track and field

After missing the Spartans’ track and field season last spring to recover from a knee injury suffered playing soccer, the junior sprinter returned to the track this season with a flourish.

In the Owatonna Triangular on April 14, she won the 100-meter (11.86) and 200-meter (24.60) dashes and ran a leg on the Spartans’ 4x100 relay, which won with a time of 49.98.

Her time in the 100 was the best in the state and her time in the 200 was second-best in the state as of April 14.

Kurtz, who also plays soccer and hockey for the Spartans, finished fifth in the 200 at the Class 3A State meet in 2024 as a freshman. As an eighth-grader competing for Dover-Eyota, she won the 200 and was second in the 100 at the State Class 1A meet.

Kiah Blalark

Lakeville North • girls track and field

The junior sprinter won two individual events and ran a leg on a winning relay at the Chaska Invitational on April 15. Blalark won the 100 (12.24) and 200 (25.04) and then anchored the Panthers’ winning effort in the 4x400 relay (4:07.74).

Camryn Hinsch

Chisago Lakes • girls lacrosse