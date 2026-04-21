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Strib Varsity High School Athletes of the Week: Meet 7 spring standouts

Taylor Kurtz, Kiah Blalark, Camryn Hinsch, Ava Roberts, Keura Roloff, Zach Schnabel and Quinn Wall earned the honor.

Clockwise from top left: Kiah Blalark, Lakeville North girls track and field; Zach Schnabel, Forest Lake baseball; Ava Roberts, Rogers softball; Keura Roloff, Apple Valley softball; Quinn Wall, St. Paul Academy baseball; Camryn Hinsch, Chisago Lakes girls lacrosse and Taylor Kurtz, Rochester Mayo girls track and field. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Taylor Kurtz

Rochester Mayo • girls track and field

After missing the Spartans’ track and field season last spring to recover from a knee injury suffered playing soccer, the junior sprinter returned to the track this season with a flourish.

In the Owatonna Triangular on April 14, she won the 100-meter (11.86) and 200-meter (24.60) dashes and ran a leg on the Spartans’ 4x100 relay, which won with a time of 49.98.

Her time in the 100 was the best in the state and her time in the 200 was second-best in the state as of April 14.

Kurtz, who also plays soccer and hockey for the Spartans, finished fifth in the 200 at the Class 3A State meet in 2024 as a freshman. As an eighth-grader competing for Dover-Eyota, she won the 200 and was second in the 100 at the State Class 1A meet.

Kiah Blalark

Lakeville North • girls track and field

The junior sprinter won two individual events and ran a leg on a winning relay at the Chaska Invitational on April 15. Blalark won the 100 (12.24) and 200 (25.04) and then anchored the Panthers’ winning effort in the 4x400 relay (4:07.74).

Camryn Hinsch

Chisago Lakes • girls lacrosse

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The senior midfielder scored 11 goals to pace the Wildcats to two victories last week. She had five goals and two assists in a 20-0 victory over Becker on April 14 and scored six goals in a 16-10 victory over Armstrong/Cooper on April 17. In the Wildcats’ first four games, she has scored 20 goals — tied for second-most in the state going into this week.

Ava Roberts

Rogers • softball

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Roberts, an infielder, is off to a torrid start to her senior season. Last week, she went 4-for-7 with six RBI to lead the Royals to a 7-1 victory over Osseo on April 14 and 9-0 victory over Spring Lake Park on April 16. She hit a home run in each game to stretch her home run streak to four consecutive games. On the season, the St. Cloud State commit is hitting .538 (14-for-26) with five home runs and 17 RBI.

Keura Roloff

Apple Valley • softball

The senior was outstanding in the circle and offensively to help the Eagles go 2-1 last week. She struck out 16 batters while pitching the Eagles to victories over Shakopee on April 14 and Lakeville North on April 15. At the plate, she went 7-for-11 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Zach Schnabel

Forest Lake • baseball

The senior lefthander tossed a no-hitter in the Rangers’ 10-0 victory over White Bear Lake on April 15. He struck out six and allowed just one baserunner (on a hit-by-pitch). He picked that runner off and faced the minimum 18 batters in the six-inning contest.

Quinn Wall

St. Paul Academy • baseball

The freshman struck out 18 and tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout in the Spartans’ 4-0 victory over Nova Classical on April 16. The righthander didn’t walk anyone. In the Spartans’ three games last week, he went 5-for-9 with five RBI.

Nominate an athlete: Nominate a student-athlete for consideration by emailing us at varsity@startribune.com

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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