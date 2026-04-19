Caley Graber looks forward to wresting career at NCAA champion McKendree

Caley Graber was thrilled to watch McKendree University win the inaugural NCAA women’s wrestling championship in March.

Graber, who in 2024 became the first girl to win a match in the Minnesota boys wrestling individual state tournament, was pleased to see women’s team wrestling see a national college champion, giving the sport a large measure of credibility. But for the Northfield senior, her interest in watching the NCAA championship had far stronger ties.

She is committed to wrestle for the newly crowned national champs next year. The NCAA sanctioned women’s wrestling as its 91st championship sport in January 2025.

McKendree, a Methodist private college in Lebanon, Ill., about 30 minutes east of St. Louis, added women’s wrestling in 2013 with the intent of tapping into the rapid growth of high school girls wrestling, increasing enrollment and adding opportunities for female athletes.

It was McKendree’s commitment to women’s wrestling that attracted Graber, a three-time individual state champion and Minnesota’s 2026 Ms. Wrestler, which goes to the top senior girls wrestler in the state.

“I’d been following them. I wasn’t surprised,” Graber said of the Bearcats championship match victory over Iowa. “I knew they had a great coach and a lot of great wrestlers.”

At McKendree, Graber expects to compete at 131 pounds.

“I really got along with the coach and really liked all the girls on the team,” she said. “And I’ll have a lot of high-level competition to train against. Great competition really helps to get better. And it’s a small campus. I think that fits me better.”