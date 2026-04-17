Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide softball rankings

Forest Lake’s 8-0 start put pressure on No. 1 United South Central, but not enough to unseat Mariah Anderson and the defending Class 1A champion Rebels.

And let’s be honest: USC has been terrific in the early portions of the season. I see no reason to unseat them.

One team to keep a sharp eye on: Rogers. The Royals have all the ingredients to make another run at a state championship, including having the same pitcher from their 2024 4A championship run in Annabelle Waldoch.

I’m excited to see how the top four teams in Class 4A measure up to each other as the season progresses.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. United South Central (1A, 4-0) Previous: 1

The Rebels have outscored opponents 56-0. Mariah Anderson, Ivy O’Rourke and Alivia Bruegger are all hitting over .600.

Watch: United South Central vs Randolph on April 25