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Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide softball rankings

No changes at the top, but plenty of jockeying for position after the first two weeks of play.

Ella Meyer and the Edina Hornets make their Top 25 debut this week. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Forest Lake’s 8-0 start put pressure on No. 1 United South Central, but not enough to unseat Mariah Anderson and the defending Class 1A champion Rebels.

And let’s be honest: USC has been terrific in the early portions of the season. I see no reason to unseat them.

One team to keep a sharp eye on: Rogers. The Royals have all the ingredients to make another run at a state championship, including having the same pitcher from their 2024 4A championship run in Annabelle Waldoch.

I’m excited to see how the top four teams in Class 4A measure up to each other as the season progresses.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. United South Central (1A, 4-0) Previous: 1

The Rebels have outscored opponents 56-0. Mariah Anderson, Ivy O’Rourke and Alivia Bruegger are all hitting over .600.

Watch: United South Central vs Randolph on April 25

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2. Forest Lake (8-0) Previous: 3

The Rangers are pounding the ball. They’ve reached double-digits in runs in six of their eight victories. Chief pounder? Senior catcher Karianne Drury with three home runs

3. Bloomington Jefferson (3-0) Previous: 2

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Jaguars pitchers Brooke Borwege and Grace Rolek have yet to allow a run this season.

4. Farmington (6-0) Previous: 4

Senior Makenna Hughes stepped up to spell starter Kayla Schwiech and pitched superbly in a 12-1 romp over Apple Valley.

5. Rogers (6-0) Previous: 13

The Royals are looking a lot like their 2024 state championship team: Pitcher AnnaBelle Waldoch is dealing, her teammates putting up runs like crazy.

6. Sartell (3A, 4-0) Previous: 9

Senior Marni Koosmann tossed a perfect game — 21 up, 21 down — in a 1-0 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice on April 10.

7. Byron (3A, 7-1) Previous: 7

Talie Behrens is back hitting long balls. She’s already socked three this season.

8. St. Cloud Cathedral (2A, 4-0) Previous: 10

The defending Class 2A champion Crusaders won a showdown with defending 3A champs from Rocori 2-1 Thursday, April 16.

9. Park of Cottage Grove (4-1) Previous: 14

The Wolfpack are howling, winning four of their first five. The only loss? A tough 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lilly Martin and White Bear Lake. We’ll have a better idea about the Pack after they host Forest Lake on Friday, April 17.

10. Centennial (4-1) Previous: 8

The Cougars have won four straight since a season-opening loss to Andover.

11. Houston (1A, 8-0) Previous: 15

Freshman Claire Frauenkron is another power-arm making waves in southern Minnesota.

12. Rosemount (4-2) Previous: 19

Coach Tiffany Rose is a master at getting all the talent in the program pulling in the same direction.

13. Rockford (2A, 5-0) Previous: 22

With flame-throwing Lilly Bury (68 MPH) in the circle, the Rockets have a chance to win every time they take the field.

14. Edina (3-1) Previous: unranked

With Ella Meyer pitching and a veteran lineup behind her, the Hornets are well-positioned to battle for the Lake Conference title.

15. St. Peter (3A, 5-0) Previous: unranked.

The Saints aren’t messing around. They jump on opponents early, overwhelming opponents with an offense that has outscored opponents 74-16 this season.

16. Champlin Park (3-0) Previous: unranked

The 2025 Class 4A champs lost a lot to graduation, but with Ava Abrahamson toeing the rubber and plenty of young talent getting experience, the Rebels are tough to beat.

17. Stillwater (4-2) Previous: 13

After a slow start, the Ponies are coming around with three victories in a row.

18. Maple Grove (2-2) Previous: 18

A .500 start is not what the Crimson hoped for, but head coach Jim Koltes, who has helmed more than 400 career softball victories, knows the right buttons to push.

19. White Bear Lake (4-2) Previous: 5

Lilly Martin was the first pitcher to hold hot-hitting Forest Lake to less than nine runs. She gave up four hits and three runs but struck out 10 batters in a 3-0 loss.

20. Simley (3A, 5-1) Previous: unranked

After five straight wins to start the season — scoring in double figures in each — the Spartans had their streak broken by Hill-Murray, 11-5.

21. Mankato East (3A, 3-1) Previous: unranked

After a tough 4-2, extra-innings loss to Rochester Century, how will the Cougars bounce back against a very good Jackson County Central team?

22. Martin County West (1A, 4-0) Previous: unranked

How good are the Mavericks? They score runs in bunches. They’ve got a real test Friday, April 17 at United South Central.

23. Red Lake Falls (1A, 5-0) Previous: unranked

The Eagles won the first of two games in a five-day stretch against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 5-0. That gives them a leg up in the battle for Northwest Minnesota supremacy.

24. Anoka (4-1) Previous: unranked

The Tornadoes dropped a close one to Centennial 2-0 in what is shaping up to be a six-team race atop the Northwest Suburban Conference.

25. Cambridge-Isanti (5-1) Previous: unranked

With five victories in their first six games, the Bluejackets deserve a little love.

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About the Author

Jim Paulsen

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Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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