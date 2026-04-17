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Meet 10 boys lacrosse players to watch in 2026

Last season, first-time state champion Edina emerged atop Minnesota’s boys lacrosse landscape.

Farmington boys lacrosse and faceoff specialist Will Harris, left, won 84% of his faceoffs last season. (Submitted/Farmington boys lacrosse)
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By Jake Epstein

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

The 2026 season began on April 9. (Players in alphabetical order.)

Isaak Adams

Centennial junior midfielder. College plan: St. John’s

The 6-foot-2 midfielder recorded 40 points and 36 ground balls as a sophomore. After a stellar summer with Team Minnesota, Adams looks poised to lead the Cougars into Section 7 contention in 2026.

Kaden Baron

East Ridge senior attack. College plan: Air Force

The left-handed attack helped the Raptors stun Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the 2025 state tournament, netting three goals in East Ridge’s 7-6 upset. Baron has amassed 119 points across his sophomore and junior seasons.

Will Harris

Farming junior FOGO. College plan: Queen’s University of Charlotte

Harris won 84% of his faceoffs last season as the Tigers fell just short of the state tournament. Farmington has high aspirations after its 15-1 season in 2025, and Harris’ prowess in the possession game fuels many of those lofty hopes.

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Charlie Kohler

Minnetonka senior midfield. College plan: Albany

A true two-way impact player, Kohler scored 39 goals and dished out 20 assists as a junior, while racking up 31 ground balls. His 6-4 size and athleticism make him a matchup nightmare.

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Casey Mork

Stillwater senior goalkeeper. College plan: Le Moyne

As a junior, Mork backstopped one of Minnesota’s premier defenses, posting 152 saves on a 61% save percentage. The Ponies will look to avenge last season’s state title loss to Edina, and Mork’s play between the pipes will be paramount.

Quinton Restrepo

Minnetonka senior defense and long-stick midfield. College plan: Rochester Institute of Technology

A prototypical takeaway defenseman for the Skippers, Restrepo recorded 36 caused turnovers and 70 ground balls in 2025.

Wyatt Spindler

Edina senior goalkeeper. College plan: Rockhurst

A 2025 state champion, Spindler boasted a 5.08 goals against average and a 59.5% save percentage last spring. Before he joins several dozen fellow Minnesotans at Division II Rockhurst, Spindler will look to lead the Hornets to a title repeat as a senior.

Riley Syverson

Chanhassen senior defense. College plan: Yale

Syverson’s 2025 output included 42 caused turnovers and 66 ground balls. Widely considered the top defenseman in his class, the Yale signee gives opposing offenses headaches on a regular basis.

Mason Van Brunt

Bloomington Jefferson senior midfield/faceoff specialist. College plan: Loyola (Md.)

Van Brunt won more than 80% of his faceoffs as a junior, adding 43 points on the offensive end. The Jaguars will need their star midfielder to find another gear in 2026 as they look to contend in the gauntlet of Section 6.

Aiden Zimmerman

Farmington junior defense/long-stick midfield. College plan: Marquette

The 6-5 defender logged 26 caused turnovers and 27 ground balls as a sophomore. Zimmerman is physically imposing and has a knack for thwarting opposing attacks.

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About the Author

Jake Epstein

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