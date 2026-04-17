Meet 10 boys lacrosse players to watch in 2026

The 2026 season began on April 9. (Players in alphabetical order.)

Isaak Adams

Centennial junior midfielder. College plan: St. John’s

The 6-foot-2 midfielder recorded 40 points and 36 ground balls as a sophomore. After a stellar summer with Team Minnesota, Adams looks poised to lead the Cougars into Section 7 contention in 2026.

Kaden Baron

East Ridge senior attack. College plan: Air Force

The left-handed attack helped the Raptors stun Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the 2025 state tournament, netting three goals in East Ridge’s 7-6 upset. Baron has amassed 119 points across his sophomore and junior seasons.

Will Harris

Farming junior FOGO. College plan: Queen’s University of Charlotte

Harris won 84% of his faceoffs last season as the Tigers fell just short of the state tournament. Farmington has high aspirations after its 15-1 season in 2025, and Harris’ prowess in the possession game fuels many of those lofty hopes.