United South Central softball pitcher Mariah Anderson is the state’s best

Mariah Anderson is only 5-foot-3, but she stands taller than just about anyone in Wells, Minn.

Or the rest of the state’s softball community for that matter.

Anderson, a senior pitcher at United South Central — a school in the southern reaches of Minnesota less than 20 miles from the Iowa border — is arguably the state’s best pitcher.

Over the past two years, softball fans have learned to arrive at USC’s home field early if they want to get a good seat to watch Anderson throw a fastball that hums at 63 miles per hour. She will demonstrate those talents at Minnesota State Mankato next spring.

Last June, with Anderson on the mound at the Gophers’ Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, the Rebels won the Class 1A softball state championship, the first team state title in school history.

This season, she is on track to break the state record for career strikeouts, a feat she could reach before the section tournament.

Dominant, yet humble

As a junior, Anderson was 26-1 on the mound with a state-leading 407 strikeouts and 19 shutouts. She didn’t give up a run through the first eight games and finished her season with a 0.32 ERA.