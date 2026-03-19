All-Minnesota 2026 Girls Wrestler of the Year: Cassandra Gonzales

Cassandra Gonzales can make a claim few high school wrestlers can make. The Apple Valley senior will graduate as a state champion without ever losing a high school match.

Make that four-time state championships without a loss.

When she stepped off the mat after beating CeCe Rock of Luverne 7-4 in overtime (in wrestling it’s called sudden victory) of the 155-pound state championship, Gonzales capped a season in which she finished 24-0. For her entire high school career? 96-0.

It really couldn’t have gone any other way for the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Gonzales’ introduction to wrestling was similar to that of so many others. She was rough and rowdy as a child, always grappling with the other kids in her family.

“I started wrestling at my uncle’s. I didn’t have any experience. We would just beat each other up,” she said.

She took to wrestling immediately. “It was something I found satisfying. I always had a pretty good work ethic,” she said.

The number of girls in wrestling were much lower than today’s participation rates, so Gonzales often had to wrestle boys. But she showed an aptitude for wrestling. Once she started having success, she learned a valuable lesson.